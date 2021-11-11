Three magical treehouses, connected by rope bridges, form one of the most sought-after properties on Airbnb.

Located in a patch of peaceful woodlands near downtown Atlanta in Georgia, USA , guests have full use of the ‘suite’.

Host Peter Bahouth originally built the structure - using upcycled materials - for his own use, and didn’t expect the huge interest he’s received.

“It was only because I read an article about Airbnb and the people were saying, well, people like unusual experiences, like yurts, tipis, treehouses.

“And I said, well, I have a treehouse suite. I wonder if people would ever come and stay. I didn't think they would. I went from not thinking anyone would stay here to meeting eighteen hundred people that have,” said Peter.

The Airbnb listing has overwhelmingly positive reviews, with visitors praising Peter’s hosting skills and the tranquil setting.

“I was lucky enough to find a free spot in the treehouse calendar just six months in advance and rearranged travel plans to stay here as a surprise for my husband on our honeymoon, “ said treehouse guest Bettina.

“We're so glad we did. It is a unique, enchanting place. Waking up surrounded by trees and wood everywhere is wonderful, good for the soul.”

Click on the video above to see inside Peter’s treehouse.