With much of the world opening up again after COVID-19, it's now easier and cheaper to go on holiday. But a major stumbling block for families with children are the vaccination requirements.

Many countries have waived rules for under-18s or under-12s who are travelling with a fully vaccinated adult.

But there are a number of countries that have imposed bans, quarantine or other rules on unvaccinated children and teenagers.

Here's our roundup of the latest requirements for travelling with under 18s.

What are the rules for travelling with children in England?

There's good news if you want to visit England. From November 22 all under 18s arriving in England will be treated as fully vaccinated at the border.

From November 22 all under 18s arriving in England will be treated as fully vaccinated at the border.

Only one post-arrival test will be required, followed by a free PCR test to confirm the result if they are positive.

A family waits for a flight at the airport @canva

Countries with quarantine requirements for children

Some countries, such as Canada, Germany and the Netherlands are imposing a quarantine on teenagers who are not double-jabbed.

Quarantine rules for children in Canada

Children under 12 will not face quarantine, but will have to take pre-entry, arrival and day eight tests (unless under five). They also won't be able to go to amusement parks or sporting events and they cannot use buses, subways, trains or other transport.

Those aged between 12 and 17 will face 14 days of quarantine, as well as testing rules. Check the FCDO for the latest guidance.

Quarantine rules for children in Germany

12-year-olds and under who are not fully vaccinated can enter Germany without a negative COVID-19 test but must be travelling with at least one fully vaccinated adult. They will have to quarantine for five days.

UK travellers aged 12-17 who have not received two vaccine doses are not allowed to enter unless there is an “urgent need”.

Travellers aged twelve years or older coming from an area of variant concern must have a negative COVID-19 test result. Proof of full vaccination or proof of recovery is not sufficient.

From any other country, children under 18 must have a negative COVID-19 test result, proof of a full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of recovery from an infection.

Quarantine rules for children in the Netherlands

13-year-olds and over who are not double-jabbed must isolate for 10 days, even if they are travelling with a fully vaccinated adult. There is an option to 'test to release' after five days.

Children aged 12 and over must have a negative PCR test result taken within 48 hours before arrival or a negative antigen test taken no more than 24 hours before arrival, whether you're vaccinated or not.

Children aged 12 and under do not have to quarantine, regardless of vaccination status.

Quarantine rules for children in Belgium

Teenagers aged 12 or over who are not fully vaccinated must quarantine for 10 days on arrival. A negative test on day seven means you can be released.

Quarantine rules for children in Poland

Unvaccinated teenagers aged 13 or older must quarantine for seven days, even if travelling with fully vaccinated adults.

Countries that require children to be vaccinated

Malta

Malta requires 12 to 18-year-olds to be fully vaccinated before arrival. Children up to the age of 11 can travel with a vaccinated parent or guardian.

Those aged five to 11 must show a negative PCR test carried out within 72 hours of travel.

Thailand

12 to 18-year-olds must be fully vaccinated to visit Thailand. Children under 12 can travel if not fully vaccinated, as long as they are travelling with an immunised adult.

Israel

Children cannot visit Israel unless they are fully vaccinated.

Children cannot visit Israel unless they are fully vaccinated.

Slovakia

Under 18's from the UK must be fully vaccinated. If visiting from a green list country vaccination is not required.

Countries that only require COVID-19 tests

Health passes at a restaurant in Paris Adrienne Surprenant/ The Associated Press

France

All children aged 12 and over who are not fully vaccinated must have proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken either 72 or 24 hours before departure, depending on which country they are travelling from.

Under 12's do not need proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter the country.

Everyone, including children aged 12-17 needs to have a “Pass Sanitaire” to enter a range of venues.

This can be gained by having proof of full vaccination, a recent negative COVID-19 test or proof of recovery from COVID-19.

Countries such as Switzerland, Greece, Germany, Austria and Cyprus also require such passes to enter certain venues.

Cyprus

Children aged 12 or over who are not fully vaccinated will need proof of a negative COVID-19 test before departure and on arrival.

USA

The US reopened to fully vaccinated travellers on November 8. Under-18s don't need to be double-jabbed to enter, but all visitors from the age of two must have a supervised COVID-19 test

The US reopened to fully vaccinated travellers on November 8. Under-18s don't need to be double-jabbed to enter, but all visitors from the age of two must have a supervised COVID-19 test, which can be a lateral flow test or a PCR test.

Fully vaccinated travellers can take a test up to three days before travel, but unvaccinated travellers, including children, must take their test no more than one day before they fly.