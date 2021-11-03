With over 800km of bike paths, Verbier and the surrounding Val de Bagnes is a great spot for an active getaway in autumn.

The Swiss resort is best known for its tough ski slopes, but outside snow season, it’s perfect for bikers. If you don’t feel fit enough for uphill trails, an electric bike is the perfect solution.

What is e-biking?

E-bikes, or electric bikes, are bicycles with an electrical motor that gives the rider an extra boost. You can use the motor in various settings, to ride much faster than normal, to power up those steep slopes or to balance out the different abilities of riders within a group.

Don’t worry though, if you’re keen to get your heart pumping, you can still use it as a normal bike without any boost too.

Something I really liked about e-biking is that it felt really accessible regardless of your fitness level. In my group we had someone who had never cycled before and someone in their 70s. But we were still able to cycle as a group thanks to the help of the motors.

If you’re worried you’re not fit enough, just crank up the motor and let the bike do all the hard work.

Where can I hire an e-bike in Verbier?

If you’re new to e-biking or just don’t fancy bringing your own on holiday, there are several places in town where you can hire a bike.

We hired our e-bikes from Backside, which is ideally located directly opposite the cable car. You can hire for as little as half a day and the staff there will ensure you are fitted with the correct size bike as well as talking you through how an e-bike works. Prices start from €66 per day.

When I first got my bike, it was much larger than I’m used to with my ladies city bike. I had just arrived in Verbier and had heard how extreme the ski slopes are so I was a bit nervous.

As I took my bike up to the top of Les Ruinettes on the cable car, I started to worry it was all going to be a bit too scary for me. I love being active but I’m not an adrenaline junkie.

Fortunately there’s routes for everyone and I absolutely loved it. So if you want fast paced, mountain biking on rugged terrain or to practise your jumps in a bike park, there’s plenty of that.

But if like me, you just want to explore the mountains and enjoy the beauty of the area, there’s lots of that too.

If you’re planning on doing a longer ride, there are 16 free charging stations dotted around the valley.

One of the best places we explored was the Verbier sculpture park. Between the La Chaux and Les Ruinettes lifts, at 2300m there are a growing number of sculptures to spot as you cycle.

One of the sculptures in Verbier Sculpture Park Hannah Brown

When should I go biking in Verbier?

I visited during autumn and, as many locals said, it’s arguably when Verbier is at its most beautiful. The tops of the mountains are lightly dusted in snow, the sky is blue and the trees are gold and red. What more could you want from an autumn trip?

Watch the video above to see the e-bikes in action.