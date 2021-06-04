The five most quintessentially British hotels...for dogs

Think top-end luxury hotels and you’ll probably conjure up images of palatial suites, spas with bespoke treatments and award-winning chefs catering to your specific dietary needs.

Now a selection of the UK’s best hotels are offering all of this plus more - not for the humans among us though - but for our four-legged friends.

There’s been a huge upward trend in web searches for ‘dog-friendly hotels’ this year and many properties are moving quickly to accommodate man’s best friend.

With staycations on the rise and more than 12 million dog owners in the UK, long weekends in the countryside or by the coast are very much in demand.

We’ve tracked down the smartest pup-friendly hotels in the country, who don’t just permit dogs, but go that extra mile to make sure they’re thoroughly spoilt and treated like royalty.

Offering everything from complimentary treats to designer beds, a la carte menus to wellness treatments, your canine chum will get VIP treatment. There is a high price tag attached to this level of luxury though, but discerning dog owners will tell you it’s worth it.

5. The Nare, Cornwall

This privately-owned country house hotel by the sea has held the accolade of the highest rated hotel in Cornwall for more than 30 years.

Standing in its own bay above a beautiful long sandy beach on the Roseland Peninsula, your pup’s tail will be wagging at the thought of walkies on Carne beach and along the coastal footpaths followed by dips in the water below.

Dog lovers and their well-behaved companions are welcome at The Nare, in the gardens and in the bedrooms, but there are also self-catering kennels for working dogs. Fido also has his very own table d'hôte menu and those with special dietary requirements are well-looked after by the chef.

Dogs are welcome at The Nare Hotel The Nare

There is a daily charge for dogs that come into the hotel of £16 for a small dog, £21 medium and £25 large.

Rooms start from £312 and Whittington Suites start from £644 per night. Prices are inclusive of full English breakfast, early morning tea, and afternoon Cornish cream tea.

4. Cliveden House, Berkshire

You’ll have a happy pooch on your hands during your stay - with 250 acres of National Trust woodland paths to explore.

Rated Britain’s number one hotel for dogs by users of PetPyjamas, a pet lifestyle website, if you're looking for a luxury hotel that welcomes your canine companion with open arms, this is the place to come.

With luxurious naps in super soft beds to be enjoyed, a dog-friendly dining option at The Astor Grill, including chicken or fillet steak with rice and gravy, served in a china bowl, it’s five-star all the way at Cliveden.

Doggy heaven at Cliveden. Cliveden House

Bring your four-legged friend for free and you will arrive at your luxurious bedroom to find doggie amenities ready and waiting for your pampered pooch.

Rooms start from £445 per night. Cliveden welcomes well-behaved dogs over the age of one.

3. The Lygon Arms, Cotswolds

Michelin chef Michel Roux has crafted the doggy treats on offer at this boutique hotel in the idyllic Cotswold village of Broadway in Worcestershire.

Hounds are also treated to a spa grooming experience, including wash, cut and dry, clipped nails, a blueberry facial treatment, a paw and nose balm and a choice of perfume - Jimmy Chow or Jean Paw Gaultier. Your dog will then be perfectly finished with a bow or bandanna, ready for dinner.

A tweed dog bed with soft cushioning (by Le Chameau) which you can take home on departure, plus a ceramic dog bowl will make your faithful friend feel right at home.

There’s also a beautiful doggie wash station out in the courtyard to clean off your four legged friends after muddy walks.

Pups standing proud outside the Lygon Arms The Lygon Arms, Cotswolds

With roots dating back to the 14th century, The Lygon Arms is steeped in history; its guest book has been signed by Oliver Cromwell, Charles I, King Edward VI, King Edward VIII, Richard Burton, and Elizabeth Taylor.

There are two dog stay packages, at either £80 (which includes the Le Chameau dog bed and bowl to take home) or £165 (the ultimate pampering package), in addition to the room cost, starting from £255 per night.

2. Rosewood London

Owning a dog doesn’t mean compromising one bit at Rosewood London, where you can enjoy pure luxury at the spa while celebrity dog groomer Jamie Griffen pampers your hound.

Rosewood’s retired resident dog, Pearl, has tested out a map of pet-friendly locals in the city, with the best tips on where to walk, dine and shop. If your dog is all walked out, there’s even a dog-sitting service on request.

A relaxed pooch lounging at Rosewood Hotel James Bedford .com/Rosewood Hotel London www.jamesbedford.com

The canine package includes a one night stay in a two-bedroom suite, a personal butler, full English breakfast for two, Lily’s Kitchen meals for your dog, and Barbour dog products including a bed, collar and lead.

Package from £2,100 per night.

1. Four Seasons Hotel, Hampshire

Everyone is welcome at this countryside retreat, including man’s best friend. From their own special bed and lots of fuss on arrival to the 500 acres of Hampshire countryside to explore, this is where you’ll find the ultimate getaway.

A dog bed, special dog dishes, food and spring water will be waiting for your hound on arrival.

Treat your dog with a visit to the Four Seasons. Four Seasons Hotel, Hampshire

Dogs can enjoy the outside seating areas of the Wild Carrot bar and library, but must be kept on the lead outside your room.

A one-time deep cleaning fee of £35 per pet, per stay will be charged to your room. Pets must be no more than 30kg, fully house-trained and at least six months old.

Rooms start from £725 per night.