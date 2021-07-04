The top 10 dog-friendly city breaks in Europe for a furry adventure

Since lockdown hit, dog ownership has increased by a staggering 18 per cent. Having a four-legged friend padding about your house while being indefinitely stuck inside has been a huge boost for people’s mental and physical health.

Now travel is opening back up, lots of us can’t bear the thought of leaving them behind. This new study has analysed cities around the world based on a variety of factors to establish where the most dog-friendly destinations can be found.

The research carried out by Good Trip Clothing, looked at 50 popular city break destinations across Europe and ranked them based on:

Number of dog-friendly hotels

Number of dog-friendly restaurants

Parks, open spaces and access to nature

Average high temperature

Here are the results.

Top 10 European cities to take your dog on holiday

10. Rome, Italy

Despite having more dog-welcoming hotels than any other city in Europe (596 to be precise), Rome only made it to 10th on the list, with an average climate of 21 degrees and subsequent risk of sweaty paws dragging down its overall score.

A dog walker in Rome Gabriella Clare Marino

9. Vienna, Austria

Vienna also earnt a place in the top 10 thanks to a high number of dog-friendly hotels and green spaces for a run around.

8. Warsaw, Poland

As Poland’s second highest entry in the top 10, Warsaw’s slightly cooler temperatures and high number of pooch-friendly restaurants makes it a strong contender for your canine.

7. Krakow, Poland

Coming in first for Poland is Krakow with 144 dog-friendly hotels, 104 restaurants and the same cool climate as Warsaw.

6. Hamburg, Germany

Coincidence that the Hamburger capital of the world ranks in 6th place? We think not. Even though there’s only 51 dog-friendly restaurants in the city - relatively low compared to the rest of the top 10 - how could you deny your pup a taste of Germany’s most popular cuisine?

5. Moscow, Russia

With the lowest average temperature in the top 10 and a total of 260 parks, Moscow ranks in 5th place. Might be worth packing your canine’s coat if you plan on tackling the Russian capital in the winter.

4. Milan, Italy

Italy’s fashion capital is second only to Rome for dog-friendly restaurants, with 295 locations welcoming our furry friends on the premises. It’s also second to Rome for high temperatures, averaging 18 degrees year round.

3. Prague, Czech Republic

Prague comes in third for high figures across the board and easy access from the rest of Europe, with an average journey time of two hours by plane.

2. Berlin, Germany

Berlin takes the second spot in the list with an index score of 211. Its cooler temperatures make it an ideal stop-off.

1. Paris, France

What would the city of love be without your best friend?

France’s capital came out top dog with an overall score of 216, thanks to its 351 dog-friendly hotels, 184 dog-friendly restaurants and easy travel options.

Paris is Europe's most dog-friendly city Svetlana Gumerova

Commenting on the research, Danny Sullivan, founder of Good Trip Clothing, said:

“Hopefully our research will mean owners have an amazing holiday with their dogs once the borders are fully reopened.”

For a list of full travel restrictions around Europe, check out our daily updated guide here.