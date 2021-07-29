While we can't travel, social media has been a lifeline for many - allowing us to still see a glimpse of the world beyond the confines of our homes.

Everywhere you look on Instagram there are creators and accounts promoting beautiful, far-flung destinations. But not everyone is as focused on sustainability and ethical travel as perhaps they should be.

So, from full-time bloggers to journalists we’ve rounded up some of our favourite travel influencers - all with top-tier ethical credentials.

These creators and makers are passionate about travelling sustainably while teaching their followers all the hacks they’ve come across while travelling.

1. Dr Kiona - AKA @hownottotravellikeabasicbitch

Dr Kiona is the face behind ‘How Not to Travel Like a Basic Bitch’, a platform dedicated to education and travel tips.

When not travelling (or sometimes whilst), Dr Kiona runs a biannual programme that supports People of Colour’s entrance into higher education. Posting sunny pictures of holiday destinations Dr Kiona’s captions are informative and educational, often discussing ideas such as ‘Doom-Scrolling’ and the current environmental crisis that is facing Hawai’i.

More recently Dr Kiona has partnered with a friend to consult on a business that allows for Black vendors to contribute to a vacation retreat company based in North Carolina which is Black-Owned.

2. Vivienne Dovi - AKA @travellingwithmelanin

Oxford University student and avid traveller Vivienne Dovi is another favourite conscious traveller of colour who uses their platform to educate on various elements of Senegalese culture and travelling across a number of continents.

Most recently, Vivienne travelled to Stonehenge (while waiting for the world of travel to open up once more) and has “seen more of England in the last eight months than I have in years”.

Vivienne is also the founder of Melanin Travel - an account dedicated to providing travel content and destinations for the African diaspora.

3. Ellie Cleary - AKA @soultravelblog

Often travelling with partner Ravi, Ellie Cleary is the face behind the lens at Soul Travel - and has been previously shortlisted for a Responsible Tourism Award.

Currently in Scotland, Ellie and Ravi have been working on a farm while waiting out the pandemic. They’ve been making friends with animals like deer and Norwegian horses, working for the family who owns the land.

Soul Travel has partnered with local sustainable brands to educate their followers on the best lodges to frequent when travelling to see the world’s rarest animals, such as the Bengal tiger in India.

4. Wendy - AKA @nomadicfare

Wendy, also known as Nomadic Fare, is a traveller who has been nearly everywhere and takes amazing pictures while doing so.

Wendy has also kept us longing for a holiday during the pandemic with her backlog of content from her travels to Switzerland and Morocco. She has had fun with her blog, using a Paris backdrop for a garden photoshoot and living her best life safely.

Currently in the Maldives, Wendy has partnered with brand Travel and Leisure to educate their followers on the most sustainable, yet luxurious stays when visiting the Maldives in order to protect the Indian Ocean.

Wendy has also been very transparent with her followers about travelling during COVID-19 and has even shown proof of her negative tests.

5. Jazzmine Raine - AKA @jazzmineraine

With a career spanning over 10 years in grassroots development, Jazzmine Raine has travelled all over the world on a mission to educate people on how they can take care of “Mama Earth”.

With a focus on water sanitation and conservation, Jazzmine has travelled across Central and South America, Australia, parts of Africa and currently resides in India.

In India, Jazzmine has worked on litter clean-ups with Himalayas conservationist groups and purchased a farm to begin more sustainable living.

Jazzmine continues to set goals for herself including mentoring youth environmental leaders and offsetting her carbon footprint.

6. Lola Mendez - AKA @lolamendez

Co-founder of Latinas Love Travel, journalist and avid traveller Lola Mendez is a traveller who sits in the intersection between luxury and sustainability.

Amongst travel posts, Lola often uses captions to promote sustainable destinations and ways in which you can connect to the local community when travelling the world.

When travelling, Lola always seeks to find hidden destinations which promote sustainable travel in unexpected ways, such as travelling on the third ever installed passenger car in Rio de Janeiro, which transits to Sugarloaf Mountain where waste is collected and converted into compost.

7. Oneika Raymond - AKA @oneikatraveller

Oneika Raymond is a traveller influencer and broadcast journalist whose account is just as colourful as she is.

Often decked out in colour or print, Oneika uses her platform to promote travelling gracefully and reminds her followers that expecting non-English-speaking nations to receive your English with ease is “tacky as hell”.

When not posting segments from her work in television, Oneika is keen to educate her followers on how to make the most of travelling from an ethical lens and promoting travel tips that can save you time as well as money.

Who are your favourite travel content creators? Let us know by joining in the conversation on Twitter using @euronewstravel.