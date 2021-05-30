Silent getaways: Holiday stays so quiet you could hear a pin drop

After a year of chaos, a lot of us are looking for some peace and quiet - on our own terms.

Waves of new destinations are reopening to tourists, allowing millions of people across Europe to start planning their holidays. Some of those people might be looking for something a bit more peaceful to offset their COVID-anxieties, and there’s data to prove it.

A survey from Original Travel found that 63 per cent of holidaymakers believe peace and quiet is an important element of a holiday. Almost a third of people said this had been heightened by the effects of the pandemic, and we at Euronews Travel don’t blame them.

A quiet holiday doesn’t have to mean a boring holiday. Original Travel’s new collection of “pin-drop” packages brings together the best local scenery and culture for an unforgettable trip away that will keep you feeling zen for the duration.

Here’s what is included in their selection of indulgently peaceful trips.

A road trip around Norway's remote Lofoten Islands

Lofoten Islands, Norway: a hub of cool crystalline nature scenes Canva

This once in a lifetime opportunity allows you to spend six days touring Norway's remote Lofoten Islands, an archipelago joined by a ribbon of roads and bridges.

Gaze over the dramatic fjords and take in the brilliance of the icy, cool air over a plate of freshly caught seafood.

Tourists get the chance to explore tiny fishing villages, hill hiking and coastal kayaking. A fully immersive island experience away from the hustle and bustle.

Find out more here.

Exploring rural Ladakh, India

Ladakh, India: a confluence of the Zanskar and Indus rivers Canva

This twelve-day trip into the very north of India lets you experience traditional rural life first hand. Take a break away from the crowds, surrounded by stunning mountainous scenery and authentic Tibetan Buddhist communities.

Visitors here are encouraged to experience sunrise prayers in the company of Buddhists from the Thiksey monastery. If that doesn’t help you to find your inner peace, there’s the option to spend three days trekking in the midst of high, rustic India too.

Find out more here.

Breathe in the Madagascan rainforest

Madagascar: Beloved for its serene red rock sunsets Canva

Short stays not your cup of tea? This retreat is the lengthiest of all those on offer. It’s one for fans of wildlife and all things nature.

Whether on land, trekking through rainforests and going on guided night walks in the rainforest, or in the sea, snorkelling in mirror-clear waters, the holiday is tailor-made for people looking to reconnect with the world around them.

Visitors are put up in a historical Malagasy cabanas and treated to a wealth of the island’s best dishes at the nearby Rianasoa Waterfall. We can’t think of a better backdrop to evenings spent undisturbed by modern living.

Find out more here.

A Bhutan trekking adventure in the Himalayas

Bhutan, Eastern Himalayas: A buddhist Stupa relic Canva

This unforgettable journey includes white water rafting, visiting some of the country's most beautiful monasteries and the incredible five-day “Dagala Thousand Lakes” trek threaded throughout the lakes of the Himalayas.

Challenging in parts, but with incomparable views of crystal clear lakes and soaring peaks, the trek provides all camping equipment, as well as guides and cooks for evening meals sat by the world’s finest slopes.

Find out more here.