Finally reaching the top of a gigantic peak or scaling one of the Earth’s natural wonders is something many of us aspire to achieve. Whether it’s the tallest peak in your home country or the tallest mountain in the world, being able to climb summits will consistently remain on many brave travellers’ bucket lists.

However, according to new research by Outforia, it seems that many who aspire to reach the top of the great mountains may be held back by more than just their physical challenges.

According to the study, some of the world’s most aspirational peaks come with a hefty price tag of up to €70,921 for a single trek.

Taking into account the cost of joining a guided climbing group, as well as how much the required equipment would be to purchase or hire (where possible), Outforia has created a list of the 10 most expensive mountains to climb in the world.

10. The Matterhorn, Switzerland

The Matterhorn Outforia

Standing at a height of 4,478 m, Switzerland’s Matterhorn is one of the most famous peaks in the Alps and is known for its almost perfect triangular form. However, with fame comes a hefty price tag and Outforia estimates it would cost €6,924 per climb.

9. Aconcagua, Argentina

Aconcagua Outforia

Believed to be one of the deadliest mountain peaks in South America, the Aconcagua is not for the faint-hearted. With heights of almost 7,000 metres and a cost of €7,078, travellers are going to need both bravery and a big bank balance to reach the top of this summit.

8. The Eiger, Switzerland

The Eiger Outforia

This lesser-known peak forms part of Switzerland’s Bernese Alps, standing at 3,967 metres high. In spite of its lesser status, trekking up the Eiger still has a hefty cost attached to it, with climbers estimated to pay a total of €7,135.

7. Mera Peak, Nepal

Mera Peak Outforia

A country infamous for its impressive landscape and extreme weather, the Mera Peak in Nepal stands at 6,476 metres, with climbers able to view five of the tallest mountains when standing on the summit. However, for views that incredible, climbers will need to spend an estimated €7,587 for the privilege.

6. Monte San Lorenzo, Argentina

Monte San Lorenzo Outforia

On the border between Argentina and Chile sits Monte San Lorenzo. Coming in as the smallest mountain on the list, it is by no means the cheapest, costing €7768 for a single trek.

5. Denali, United States

Denali Outforia

The highest peak in North America, this mountain’s name was recently changed from Mount McKinley to its original name, Denali, which was given by the indigenous Koyukon people who inhabited the mountain for centuries. Standing at 6190 metres, the journey up this snow-topped summit is likely to cost around €10,187.

4. Puncak Jaya, Indonesia

Puncak Jaya Outforia

The only island summits to make the list, Puncak Jaya is the highest peak of any island state, reaching heights of 4,884 metres, and an equally high price of €23,136 for a trip to the summit.

3. Cho Oyu, Tibet

Cho Oyu Outforia

Cho Oyu, meaning ‘Turquoise Goddess’ in Tibetan, is the sixth highest mountain in the world, and sits on the edge of the China-Tibet border. With a long history of avalanches, technical failures and fatal accidents, climbers will have to pay a considerable amount to ensure safe passage, estimated to be around €28,420.

2. Mount Vinson, Antarctica

Mount Vinson Outforia

Located in one of the most elusive continents, Mount Vinson in Antarctica is one of the easier summits to tackle. However, with the cost of transportation and the need for a guide to help navigate the unique terrains, a trip will set you back up to €39,317

1. Mount Everest, Nepal

Mount Everest Outforia

It comes as no surprise that the tallest summit and most acclaimed climb in the world, Mount Everest, tops the list. However, what is perhaps more shocking is the price tag, with a trip up Everest costing up to €70,921, an almost €40,000 difference between first and second place.

To put this into context, the average annual salary for someone in Europe is €20,340, making a single trip up Mount Everest equivalent to three and a half years’ worth of pay.