The 6 best treehouse hotels in Europe for a nature-filled getaway

Whether you’re looking to escape the hustle and bustle of inner-city living or just want a much-needed escape from your usual surroundings, a stay in a tree-top hotel might be for you.

As we all crave a bit more nature in our day to day lives, treetop hotels offer a seamless way for us to let the outside in and fully embrace a life in the forest. You don’t have to travel far to find them either with a whole host of woodland getaways on Europe’s doorstep.

Here are five of our favourite tree-top destinations.

5. Treehotel, near Luleå, Harads, Sweden

For those wanting a treehouse filled to the brim with architectural ingenuity, look no further than the Treehotel, located just south of the Arctic Circle. Each of the five tree rooms was designed by a different Swedish architect, providing a unique housing experience for every visitor.

With innovative design and an eco-conscious mindset, each room was made with a focus on sustainable practices including features such as a water-efficient sink, and an electricity supply fueled by hydropower.

4. Hudnall's Hideout in Wye Valley, England

Hundall's Hideout on the River Wye KATE MOREL/

On the border between Wales and England sits the outstanding Wye Valley, a vast area of dense woodland interrupted only by the meandering curves of the Wye River. Within this rich landscape is Hudnall's Hideout, one of the more secretive and secluded treetop hideaways in the UK. With few fellow visitors on site, this is perfect for those wanting to lie low surrounded by majestic rolling hills.

3. Eagle’s Nest Cabin in Mézidon-Canon, France

Eagle's Nest Cabin in Normandy, France Eagle's Nest Cabin

Claiming to be the tallest treetop hut in Europe, the Eagle’s Nest Cabin sits 22 metres above ground and is certainly not for the faint-hearted. Accessible via rope bridges and ladders, this treetop accommodation is in the heart of the Normandy countryside, allowing visitors to fully experience the diverse beauty of the French landscape.

2. Fernie Castle Treehouse in Fife, Scotland

Fernie Castle Treehouse Unsplash - Lisha Riabinina

Fernie Castle Treehouse provides fairytale escapism many of us could ever only dream of. With tall wooden spires and turreted roofs, this mythical treehouse is situated in the grounds of one of Scotland’s oldest castles. With a king-size bed and three spacious balconies, you can sleep like royalty.

1. Arctic TreeHouse Hotel in Rovaniemi, Finland

For those with a desire to explore colder climates, the Arctic Treehouse Hotel provides a much-needed cosy retreat to retire to once you are done exploring. With tall glass windows peering out towards the Arctic Circle, visitors are able to behold once-in-a-lifetime sights including the Northern Lights and the Midnight Sun -all from the comfort of bed.

For those wanting to explore even further, the hotel is located just outside of Lapland, with visitors being able to partake in a variety of Lappish traditions.