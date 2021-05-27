Welcome to our latest video series, Rerouted: The Balkans, which sees social media influencer and YouTuber Eva zu Beck discover the cultures, customs and traditions of Eastern Europe. Eva takes us off-the-beaten-track on a road trip through Romania, Serbia, Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Albania. We meet the wonderful Balkan people bringing a modern twist to ancient traditions and travel through pristine, untouched landscapes. You might not have planned to visit these countries before but one thing’s for sure - they’re about to become top of your travel bucket list.

In this episode, Eva continues her journey through landlocked North Macedonia. A country she calls The Balkans’ best kept secret.

She visits the city of Ohrid, unsurprisingly perched on the shores of Lake Ohrid. It is known for once having 365 churches, one for each day of the year, and has been referred to as the ‘Jerusalem of the Balkans.’

Eva wanders the Old Town’s cobbled streets before going to meet two families who have been creating crafts in the city for decades.

In a coppersmith shop, she watches as a piece of copper is turned into a ring. She then learns to make a bracelet herself.

Next she moves on to a shop where jewellery is made from the scales of fish in Lake Ohrid.

In both places, she is struck by the passion these families put into keeping traditional techniques alive.

Watch the video above to see Ohrid's traditional craftspeople at work.

