On Eva’s first stop on her Balkan road trip she meets some of the ugliest characters you’re ever likely to see. But it’s all for a good cause.

Kukeri is a carnival for monsters. A centuries-old Bulgarian tradition where people dance through the streets in scary masks, animal skins and loud bells.

“When you feel the sound of the thousands of bells in the street, it gets rid of all the negative energy from your body. All you can see is the joy in other people's eyes,” says Ivanka, one of the organisers. “It gives you the feeling that this tradition is very much alive and present in Bulgaria. All the Kukeri are part of my big family. This is what I do, this is my life.”

The aim is for the creations to be so grisly and grotesque they scare away any evil spirits that are lurking around.

Eva is initiated into the world of Kukeri by a group who take part in the annual festival.

She’s quickly transformed into a monster worthy of scaring off even the scariest of spirits.

Later she meets Deyan, who spends his weekends creating Kukeri masks, as a way to unwind from work.

