Seven of the world’s highest restaurants for panoramic dining

If you’re looking for eateries where the scenery is as good as the food, then these seven restaurants are fantastic places to start. From spectacular cityscapes to awe-inspiring mountain vistas, you might find it hard to tear your gaze away from the view for long enough to actually eat your meal.

Sky Restaurant 634, Tokyo, Japan: 345 metres

The Tokyo Skytree is the tallest structure in the whole of Japan, and Sky Restaurant 634 offers the perfect vantage point for admiring the cityscape as you dine on the freshest local, seasonal cuisine.

On a clear day, it’s one of the few spots in Tokyo where you can see all the way to the iconic conical peak of Mount Fuji. Meanwhile at night, the glittering city lights spread out below you make for an undeniably impressive sight.

Touch the sky here.

At.mosphere, Dubai, UAE: 442 metres

Dubai’s Burj Khalifa currently has the title of tallest building in the world at 828 metres, and At.mosphere offers unrivalled views of the city from its perch up on floor 122.

It holds the Guinness World Record for the highest restaurant from ground level, and the floor-to-ceiling windows are ideal for gazing out across the sparkling waters of the Arabian Gulf as you enjoy a menu as elaborate and high-end as the surroundings.

Enjoy a record-breaking meal.

The Eagle’s Nest, Berchtesgaden, Germany: 1,834 metres

This infamous building sits high up in the Bavarian Alps, and was originally constructed as a 50th birthday present for Adolf Hitler. After being seized by the Allies it was given back to the German government in 1960, and now houses a restaurant and beer garden.

The Eagle’s Nest is reached via Germany’s steepest road, and then an elevator up the mountain into the building itself. The restaurant windows and outdoor terrace offer panoramic views of the rugged peaks and forested Alpine slopes as you tuck into your meal.

Take flight.

Huashan Teahouse, Weinan, China: 2,160 metres

Admittedly this isn’t quite a restaurant, but it’s such an epic location we had to include it. Located on the remote southern peak of Mount Hua, it can only be accessed via a path known as the Heavenly Stairs.

Described as one of the world’s most dangerous hiking routes, in some places it consists of little more than narrow strips of wood and guide chains attached to the sheer mountainside. It’s not a trip for the faint-hearted, but the view is unbelievable and the refreshments at the top will taste extra sweet.

Make the ascent here.

Le Panoramic, Chamonix, France: 2,525 metres

Situated on the summit of Le Brévent, this restaurant can be reached via a memorable combination of gondola and cable car, giving you stunning scenes before you even arrive. Its circular outdoor terrace boasts phenomenal views of the surrounding peaks, including the imposing Mont Blanc.

The scenery changes with the seasons, evolving from a snow-capped winter wonderland to a paradise of lush green valleys in warmer months, so you always have a different view to admire. To explore further, have a wander along some of the nearby hiking trails.

Start your Alpine adventure.

Alpino Vino, Colorado, USA: 3,647 metres

This cosy European-inspired restaurant describes itself as the highest elevation fine-dining eatery in the US. Tucked away in the Rocky Mountains, it can be accessed on skis or snow coach, and once you’re there, you can enjoy a refined Italian meal and fine wine.

The outdoor bar area is the best spot for basking in the sweeping views of Mount Wilson and the San Miguel Mountains Range, before retiring to a seat in front of the fire to warm up and prepare to head back onto the slopes.

Ski in here.

Matterhorn Glacier Paradise, Zermatt, Switzerland: 3,883 metres

Claiming the title of Europe’s highest mountain restaurant, Matterhorn Glacier Paradise has panoramic windows to ensure you won’t miss any of the astonishing views of the Swiss Alps as you dine.

Located next to the highest cable car station in Europe, from up here you can marvel at the sight of 14 glaciers and 38 different 4,000-metre peaks, including Mont Blanc, the Eiger, the Breithorn and Gran Paradiso. The nearby Glacier Palace ice cave, at 15 metres underground, is also well worth a visit.

Reach the summit.

COVID-19 advice

Please note that there are currently travel restrictions in place due to COVID-19. Depending on which country you visit, restaurants, hotels and other tourist attractions may be closed. Always check government advice before making any bookings.