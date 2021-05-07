Europe is full of quirky, immersive places to stay that encourage people to get in touch with Mother Earth.

And we're not talking your average Eat Pray Love retreat - however fun they might be for some. We've discovered destinations that put all the grit and beauty of the natural world front and centre of the holiday experience.

If the pandemic has left you wanting to try something a little bit different that pushes your boundaries, you're in the right place.

From sleeping underwater to eating a continental breakfast by a volcano, here are some of Europe's awe-inspiring trips based around the elements.

Up close with Mount Etna in a luxury villa

Where: Villa Neri Resort & Spa, Italy

This hotel is owned by a family that have lived in the shadows of one of Europe’s biggest volcanoes for generations. A surprisingly classy affair, given its proximity to what is currently an active volcano, guests can stay in one of 24 luxurious villas accompanied by a restaurant and spa.

Etna's all-encompassing landscape keeps visitors close enough to admire her ferocious beauty, but far enough to feel as safe as a person can feel on this terrain. A popular trip for agricultural types, visitors are welcome to try wine and olives freshly grown from the land that carries a special label, Etna D.O.C.

Sleeping underground in the caves of a historic silver mine

Where: Sala Silvergruva, Sweden

This old silver mine has served as a cave exploration site since its closure in the 1950s and soon became a hotspot for tourists looking to explore its shudder-worthy depths. People not quite satisfied with a guided tour of its cavernous expanses can be granted the rare opportunity to stay in the mine’s sole hotel room, left virtually unattended to wine, dine, and entertain beneath the grounds of this rural Swedish town.

This trip is not for the faint hearted - Sala Silvergruva is almost 1000 feet at its deepest.

Geothermal spring spas at the base of a Nordic mountain

Where: Frost and Fire Hotel, Iceland

This Nordic spa retreat was constructed along rows and rows of smouldering geothermal springs that lead to the stunning Mount Reykjafell. Blasting out warmth, the springs are used to power outdoor spa facilities at the hotel and even contribute to the creation of some of its restaurant dishes through hot spring cooking.

Being in tune with this kind of wellness wilderness doesn't have to take you any further than 30 minutes from the country's capital, Reykjavík.

Lake side underwater mirages

Where: Utter Inn Hotel, Sweden

Passers by might be mistaken in thinking this small space houses a simple, unrefined traditional Swedish residence just so happens to be floating on water.

Ten feet below the surface lies a double bedroom with large glass windows.

A hotel of this kind would be quite the feat, but artist Mikael Genberg went a step further by engineering the building to transport its guests underwater for their real stay. Ten feet below the surface lies a double bedroom with large glass windows where guests sleep surrounded by dozens of species of fish that inhabit the lake.

An ice palace built on frozen water

Where: Hotel of Ice Balea Lake, Romania

Since 2005, every winter has been a busy time for people living near Romania's Balea Lake due to the rebuilding of its acclaimed Hotel of Ice as it changes themes for the season.

Guests are welcomed into ice rooms and igloos assembled on a frozen lake, kept warm by complimentary weighted blankets and a lot of boiled sparkling wine from the hotel's ice bar.

