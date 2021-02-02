Enjoy the best photography of Europe in the snow

France, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, Austria, Turkey... the list goes on. Few European countries have escaped snowfall this winter.

The white stuff can wreak havoc on work and travel, but it also creates breathtaking views, allowing us to see our cities and towns in a new light.

Sit back and enjoy this collection of images to discover new sights and old favourites transformed by snowfall

A pedestrian crosses Piazza del Duomo, Milan's main city square, after snowfall. Italy Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP Photo

Ski tracks carved in the snow in Val d'Isere, France Gabriele Facciotti/AP Photo

People play with a Dalmatian dog in the 7th district of Paris, France not far from the Eiffel tower, after snow has covered the ground Lewis Joly/AP Photo

A bird flies near Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, historic Orthodox Christian monastery covered with the snow in Kyiv, Ukraine Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo

People walk during heavy snowfall in Rivas-Vaciamadrid, Spain Manu Fernandez/AP Photo

A view of the Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge over the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul Emrah Gurel/AP Photo

Skiers ascend the ski slope while artificial snow systems create a fine mist of snow crystals. Brauneck in Bavaria, Germany Tobias Hase/dpa via AP

A skier makes her way through the snow covered landscape during heavy snow fall in the Austrian province of Tyrol, in Seefeld, Austria Matthias Schrader/AP Photo

Lights blur as cars drive between snow covered trees on a small road in the Taunus region near Frankfurt, Germany Michael Probst/AP Photo

Cars on the Col du Mollendruz mountain pass after snowfall in the Jura Mountains, Mont-la-Ville, Switzerland Laurent Gillieron/AP

Icelandic horses brave a snow storm at a stud farm in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany. January 24, 2021 Michael Probst/AP Photo

People wearing protective face masks on the snow-covered Lantern Path in the Alpine resort of Crans-Montana, Switzerland Laurent Gillieron/AP

The Koenigstein castle that was built in the 12th century lies covered in snow above the city of Koenigstein near Frankfurt, Germany Michael Probst/AP Photo

A car moves through the snow-covered landscape in the Thuringian Forest near Oberhof, Germany Matthias Schrader/AP Photo

View of the snow-covered Grossmuenster church in Zurich, Switzerland Ennio Leanza/AP

A snowman stands outside Buckingham Palace during snowfall in London, UK Alberto Pezzali/AP Photo

A woman pulls an old Christmas tree down a path for feeding to her animals during heavy snowfall, in Valens, Switzerland Gian Ehrenzeller/AP Photo

Fresh snow covers the roofs of the old town of Kronberg near Frankfurt, Germany Michael Probst/AP Photo

Snow-covered trees are seen in Kittila, Lapland, Finland Irene Stachon/Lehtikuva via AP Photo

A horse rears up in the snow at the Elmadag Ski Resort in Ankara Adem Altan/AFP

A young man slides down a snow-covered street in the Balat District of Istanbul, Turkey Ozan Kose/AFP

A subway train drives along snow-covered trees in Oberursel near Frankfurt, Germany, during snowfall Michael Probst/AP Photo

A tree lies across a small creek after heavy snow falls in the Taunus region near Frankfurt, Germany Michael Probst/AP Photo

