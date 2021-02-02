Enjoy the best photography of Europe in the snow

France, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, Austria, Turkey... the list goes on. Few European countries have escaped snowfall this winter.
The white stuff can wreak havoc on work and travel, but it also creates breathtaking views, allowing us to see our cities and towns in a new light.
Sit back and enjoy this collection of images to discover new sights and old favourites transformed by snowfall
Have you had snow where you are? Did it bring delight or disruption?
Tell us about your experience and share your shots on Instagram using #euronewstravel.