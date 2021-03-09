5 spa breaks in Europe with breathtaking views

Who doesn’t like a bit of indulgence now and then? One of the best ways to achieve this is through a spa break which offers the perfect opportunity to relax, unwind and enjoy some well-deserved pampering.

There’s definitely something to be said about being able to switch off completely for an entire day or even a whole weekend where the only decision you have to make is what spa treatment you would like.

Detoxing not only rids your body of toxins and stress but also helps to clear your mind. Now that lockdown restrictions are being eased, why not indulge yourself by booking into one of these hand-picked relaxing spa breaks?

Your body and mind will thank you for it.

1. Retreat at Blue Lagoon, Iceland

Iceland is a beautiful country to explore. There is nowhere else you can witness the Northern Lights, visit impressive waterfalls and see the geothermal wonders all in the same place.

Some say the icing on the cake is the special experience at the Blue Lagoon. The lagoon rose from the ashes of century’s old lava flow, its milky waters heated by the Earth’s geothermal energy. Bathers have been flocking here from far and wide for years to soak in its mineral rich water.

Wellness fans are now being encouraged to extend their stay by checking into the Retreat at Blue Lagoon - a luxury spa resort next to the Lagoon itself. The Retreat provides a quiet sanctuary on Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula with its own extensive spa facility, private lagoon and culinary offer.

You can stare out the window at mud pools and hot springs all from the comfort of your luxury suite.

The hidden spa at Blue Lagoon The Retreat - Blue Lagoon, Iceland

2. The Balmoral, Scotland

Beautiful and historic castles are one of the first things that spring to mind when thinking of Scotland.

From well-preserved structures to understated ruins, the country is synonymous with this magical and symbolic fairytale icon. And with the landscape next to none, it’s no wonder Scotland draws in outdoor lovers in their hoards.

But you don’t have to climb a single mountain to enjoy the spa facilities at The Balmoral in Edinburgh. Although a landmark in the city for more than a century, there's nothing old-fashioned about this Forte flagship. It’s an amazing place to chill without having to lift a finger and their spa is a little haven of sanctuary.

The spa offers Rocco Forte Rituals and ESPA treatments, and a 15-metre lap pool, sauna, and steam room. After relaxing in the spa and Finnish steam rooms, you can treat yourself to a marine mud wrap that’s finished off with a beautiful Oriental head massage. European Spa Breaks like these are totally worth the trek.

The view of Edinburgh Getty via Canva

3. The Capra, Swiss Alps, Switzerland

This is the place for the serious spa enthusiast. An atmosphere of ultimate alpine beauty combined with modern luxury, The Capra is a five-star hotel with the most luxurious spa experiences to be had in the Swiss Alps.

Their packages have been created in collaboration with a team of medical and wellness experts in Switzerland and across the globe, for a holistic approach to resetting one’s health through their unique method.

The Peak Health Quadrant program focuses on four key pillars of health: physical fitness, nutrition, sleep quality and mental wellness. Guests are taught how to live a healthy lifestyle and leave feeling rejuvenated at the Peak Health Spa. It has three treatment rooms, hydrotherapy pool, steam and salt therapy rooms, a relaxation area, sauna, outdoor fully equipped gym, mind-body studio and an indoor pool.

Wellness treatments and products are focused on the latest scientific studies taking the word ‘luxury’ to another level.

View of the Swiss Alps from the spa The Capra Hotel Saas-fee

4. Spa Hotel Jagdhof, Neustift, Austria

Loved-up couples take note for this spa oozes pure indulgence. With a 3000sqm spa, Spa-Hotel Jagdhof is one of the best spa hotels in the Austrian Alps.

This hotel is located in the Stubaital alpine valley, close to the Ruetz river offering guests magnificent scenic mountain views. Its Vitality World offers 20 different bathing, relaxation and sauna experiences. The spa facilities include connected indoor and outdoor pools for 200spm of year-round heated water fun, as well as an outdoor jacuzzi and 5,000sqm garden space.

But if you're looking for the crème-de-la- crème of luxury, you must experience the Spa Chalet which boasts three themed relaxation rooms, a tea bar and lounge, freshwater plunge pool fed by the hotel’s own source, and a spacious terrace.

Its highlight is definitely the 100sqm Private SPA Suite for couples' treatments.

View from the outdoor spa pool Relais & Châteaux SPA-HOTEL Jagdhof

5. Danai Beach Resort & Villas, Halkidiki, Greece

Does the sound of rolling waves make you feel uber relaxed? In that case head to the spa at Danai Beach Resort & Villas, Halkidiki, Greece.

This modern oasis is set amidst a peaceful forest and a long sandy beach with the constant sound of the waves leaving you disconnected from the hustle and bustle of modern life. Its facilities include a Cleopatra’s bath, several massage rooms, a trilogy room with a reflexology bed and a sundeck where guests can enjoy massages. You can even partake in yoga or Pilates sessions should you wish to engage in some gentle exercise.

Totally devoted to your positive wellbeing, the staff can assist you in picking the perfect treatment based on your needs. They use luxury products created by Ligne St. Barth, Pevonia and Valmont Cosmetic. The only decision you need to make is whether you want to treat yourself to body rituals, facials or massages. Natural ingredients are championed here with the use of papaya, coconut oil, moor mud, seaweed or green coffee.

They are known to stimulate cell renewal, enhance your lymph flow, relieve muscular fatigue and revitalise the skin after sunbathing.

Pool suite Danai Beach Resort & Villas, Halkidiki, Greece

