You could be forgiven for thinking that everything has fallen from the sky at this amazing upside down house in Gorj, southwestern Romania.

It's proving a hit with local tourists who can't wait to see what a house where everything is the wrong way up, both inside and out, looks like.

The owner Alex Ducu built the house in just three months. He now plans to add an adventure park to the grounds.

A visit to the house costs 15 lei (€3) and allows six visitors at a time.