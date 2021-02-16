This amazing artwork was created by the ancient sport of snowshoeing

On the outskirts of the Finnish capital, a snow-covered golf course has been transformed into a magnificent work of art.

Finnish IT consultant Janne Pykko created the design of interlocking circles digitally and then recruited snowshoers from a Facebook group to bring the design to life.

Snowshoeing is usually a type of hiking done in deep snow. It is thought to have been invented in Central Asia by fur traders, trappers and others dependent on getting around in deep snow. Snowshoes are worn to spread a person's weight across a larger area and provide stability.

It took the group of volunteers 3 hours to create the work of art. They followed a printed out map and used ropes to trace out perfect circles in the snow.

The design is a mandala, a geometric configuration of symbols held as sacred in Buddhist and Hindu traditions

Measuring 160 metres wide, the snow drawing is believed to be the largest ever created in the Nordic country and Janne is eager to build on his achievement, "I think I'll go back on my computer, design something different, a bit smaller perhaps, and because people are so enthusiastic to do this again, I think there will be new snow drawings in the near weeks."

