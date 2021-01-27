Meet the woman whose lockdown campervan project changed her life

Everyone had great plans for their local lockdowns around the world - and then most of us just watched more TV and did the occasional online exercise class.

But one lockdown project actually changed a woman’s life.

Jennifer Mckechnie from Northern Ireland used to be a personal trainer, but due to Covid-19 she was put on the furlough scheme at work. With more time on her hands that usual, she spotted a travel fad sweeping the internet - homemade campervan conversations.

With no prior experience, she decided to invest £3000 to buy an old minibus and renovate it so she could travel around Europe with her two huskies. Her aim was to drive to France, so her dogs could experience snow for the first time.

Incredibly, Jenifer taught herself how to remodel the van entirely using YouTube tutorials and managed to turn the old bus into a luxury home on wheels.

She documented her renovation on social media, going viral around the world with over 13 million views on a single TikTok video.

With her new-found fame, Jenifer became inundated with requests for custom campervans from people who were inspired by her video. She has now quit her day job and launched her own business, Custom Conversions NI.

They haven’t made it to France yet, but we hope her dogs get to see snow in 2021.