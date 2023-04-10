Russia mulls lifting Twitter ban after Musk reinstates Kremlin account

Russia is considering lifting its ban on Twitter after the social media network reinstated access to accounts of Russian state agencies.

The ban was imposed before Elon Musk took over running Twitter last October.

But since Friday, users can once again search the accounts of the Kremlin and Russia's Foreign Affairs and Defence ministries, among others.

And when Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council, tweeted that Ukraine was a "Nazi regime", Musk himself defended the former president's right to tweet.

Rejecting a call for Medvedev to be barred, Musk replied: "All news is to some degree propaganda. Let people decide for themselves."

I’m told Putin called me a war criminal for helping Ukraine, so he’s not exactly my best friend.



All news is to some degree propaganda. Let people decide for themselves. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 9, 2023

Duma rethink

Reacting to the development, a senior Russian MP on the Duma's Information Policy Committee has called on the country's media watchdog to consider ending its restriction on Twitter, TASS reports.

For our state agencies Twitter can again become a convenient platform to explain Russia's position to the Western audience Anton Gorelkin Duma Information Policy Committee

"Regarding the lifting of restrictions on government agencies. Many of them are in no hurry to reactivate their accounts yet, especially since Twitter is officially blocked in Russia. But I think it's high time to reconsider this measure, given the new policies of the new leadership," Anton Gorelkin wrote in his Telegram channel on Monday.

According to the MP, if the social network is now aimed at neutrality, it would be advisable to resume a dialogue with it and continue working within the framework of Russian law.

"And for our state agencies, Twitter can again become a convenient platform to explain Russia's position to the Western audience," Gorelkin added.

His call has been supported by the Russian NGO the Internet Safety League.

BBC complaints over Twitter labelling

Separately, the BBC has complained to Twitter after its main account was labelled 'government-funded media'. The broadcaster insisted it was financed by the public and independent from the government.

In response, Elon Musk reportedly emailed the BBC saying that all media organisations have some level of bias, but added that he viewed the corporation as "among the least biased."