Twitter laid off dozens more employees over the weekend, according to multiple US media reports - including staff who had publicly embraced Elon Musk’s “hardcore” vision for the social media platform.

The New York Times reported on Sunday that at least 200 staff were affected; from product managers to data scientists and engineers who worked on machine learning and site reliability.

The job cuts follow mass layoffs in November when Musk culled about half of Twitter’s workforce within a week of his takeover.

Among those let go was loyalist Esther Crawford - who oversaw the company’s Twitter Blue verification subscription and was photographed last year tucked inside a sleeping bag on the office floor.

“When your team is pushing round the clock to make deadlines, sometimes you #SleepWhereYouWork,” she wrote at the time.

Crawford responded to her dismissal in a tweet on Sunday night

“The worst take you could have from watching me go all-in on Twitter 2.0 is that my optimism or hard work was a mistake. Those who jeer & mock are necessarily on the sidelines and not in the arena. I’m deeply proud of the team for building through so much noise & chaos,” she posted.

‘Locked out of my email’

Musk, who took over Twitter in October as its new owner and CEO, has since slashed the company’s workforce from about 7,500 employees to an estimated 2,000 in a bid to cut costs.

According to multiple reports, the latest layoffs came after Twitter employees realised they had been cut off from using Slack.

A senior product manager, Martijn de Kuijper, tweeted that he found out about his own sacking after being locked out of his email account.

“Looks like I’m let go. Now my Revue journey is really over,” he wrote. De Kuijper founded Revue, an editorial newsletter tool that Twitter acquired in 2021.

Musk, for his part, did not publicly comment on the reported layoffs besides to tweet: “Hope you have a good Sunday. First day of the rest of your life”.