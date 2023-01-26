Food prices have continued to rise across Europe despite inflation dropping for a second consecutive month in December, according to data shared on Wednesday by Eurostat, the European statistics agency.

The inflation of food prices in the EU was 18.2 per cent, and 16.2 per cent in the eurozone in December, which is a slight decrease compared to November on average. But some basic food items like sugar, milk cheese and eggs, oils, and fats prices are still going up.

The highest price rise was seen in Hungary at nearly 50 per cent, Lithuania the second highest with 33.5 per cent followed by Estonia with 30.8 per cent.

The lowest price changes were registered in Luxembourg with 11.1 per cent, Ireland 12.1 per cent and Cyprus 12.2 per cent.

The six food categories where the most significant rises were registered in EU countries were fresh whole milk, eggs, sugar, oil and fats, butter and other edible oils, ranging from 30.2 per cent to 56.6 per cent on average.

Sugar prices doubled in Estonia, rose by 98.9 per cent in Czechia and by 87.4 in Poland. in Sweden, Denmark and Luxembourg, the price change was about 10 per cent.

Prices for another basic food item, eggs saw wide ranging increases from 14.8 per cent in Luxembourg to 92.5 per cent in Czechia, while the EU average was 30 per cent.