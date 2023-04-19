After inflation in the UK rose unexpectedly in February, March saw a drop - but nowhere near as significant a decrease as analysts were expecting.

The consumer prices index (CPI) measure of inflation fell slightly to 10.1 per cent in March, from 10.4 per cent in February - but it was expected to fall to 9.8 per cent.

Analysts now fear interest rates could be heading towards 5 per cent.

In the UK, the unexpected increase in February broke the three consecutive months of slowing price increases since October last year.

How is the eurozone coping?

In the eurozone, inflation eased from 8.5 per cent in February to 6.9 per cent in March, bringing the total number of consecutive months of declines to six.

According to Eurostat, the main components of eurozone inflation in March were food, alcohol, and tobacco, which peaked at 15.5 per cent compared to 15 per cent in February.

Non-energy industrial goods rose by 0.2 per cent (6.6 per cent compared with 6.8 per cent in February), while energy dropped by 0.9 per cent.

The March results have received mixed reviews. In the UK, food prices have risen as much as 19 per cent despite the overall rate decreasing. Across the eurozone, inflation remains unstable each month.

Here is a look at the inflation rate in each country in Europe:

Following in the footsteps of its counterparts in other parts of the world, in July the European Central Bank (ECB) raised interest rates for the first time in 11 years by a larger-than-expected amount, as it targets stubbornly high inflation.

This was followed by another record rate hike in September 2022, raising new questions about whether the rush to make credit more expensive and keep inflation in check will plunge major economies into recession.

On October 27, the ECB raised interest rates again, hiking its deposit rate by a further 75 basis points to 1.5 per cent - the highest rate in more than a decade.

On November 29, the president of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, warned that inflation in the eurozone had not peaked and risked rising even higher than predicted - fuelling expectations of further rate hikes.

"We stand ready to adjust all of our instruments within our mandate to ensure that inflation returns to our medium-term inflation target," she said in February.

What's causing these inflation rates?

Europe and much of the wider world were already being hit with soaring energy prices - which contribute to inflation - before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February.

The conflict has exacerbated the energy crisis by fuelling global worries it may lead to an interruption of oil or natural gas supplies from Russia. Moscow said in September it would not fully resume its gas supplies to Europe until the West lifts its sanctions.

Russia typically supplies about 40 per cent of Europe's natural gas.

The prices of many commodities - crucially including food - have also been rising ever since COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns were first introduced two years ago, straining global supply chains, leaving crops to rot, and causing panic-buying in supermarkets.

The war in Ukraine again dramatically worsened the outlook, as Russia and Ukraine account for nearly a third of global wheat and barley, and two-thirds of the world's exports of sunflower oil used for cooking. Ukraine is also the world's fourth-biggest exporter of corn.