Twitter was down for thousands of users across the globe on Thursday, its first such outage since February, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 27,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Twitter in the United States, according to the website.

People in other countries including the United Kingdom, Mexico, Brazil and Italy also reported Twitter not working.

Users attempting to access the social media platform were met with a message saying “Tweets aren't loading right now. Try again".

It was not clear what caused the outage. Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Twitter in February suffered an outage that disrupted services for several thousands of its users. Later, it said it fixed a software glitch in its micro-blogging website.

The outage comes days after Twitter sued Tesla CEO Elon Musk for violating his $44 billion (€43 billion) deal to buy the company.

Twitter asked a Delaware court to order the world's richest person to complete the merger at the agreed $54.20 (€54) per Twitter share.

This story is being updated by our journalists.