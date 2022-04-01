Previously known as the Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie, the fine watchmaking trade show in Geneva is back physically for the first time since the pandemic, under a new name: Watches and Wonders.

Embracing digital art

And it’s also running online. Among the 38 exhibitors, Hermès… which is embracing digital art.

“For this installation, I was thinking about… how new technologies such as satellite imagery affect and influence our perspective of time and space," says artist Sabrina Ratté.

“We try to speak not to one generation, but to all generations,” says Hermès Horloger CEO Laurent Dordet. “We create the objects in which we believe... and in which we find the pleasure.”

Sustainability in focus

Sustainability is in sharp focus too, with ideas such as transparency, innovation and the circular economy sparking lots of conversation.

“How do we transform our companies into companies that are much more sustainable than they used to be?” asks Emmanuel Perrin, Vice President of Watches and Wonders. “That will be as important as the desirability of the latest design.”

Part of that sustainability challenge is the responsible sourcing of materials.

“We source, for example, fair trade gold which is more expensive, but we’re ready to do that,” says Edouard Meylan, Owner and CEO of H. Moser & Cie. We try to reduce our carbon footprint. This is something in a way that has been driven by the team, a very young team and it’s very important to them.”

Watches and Wonders Geneva runs at the city’s Palexpo until April 5th.