Russian filmmakers land after shooting movie in space

Russian space agency cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy, centre, actress Yulia Peresild, left, and film director Klim Shipenko sit in chairs shortly after landing in Kazakhstan.
By Euronews with AP

Two Russian filmmakers and a cosmonaut landed back on Earth after traveling to the International Space Station to shoot a movie.

The Soyuz space capsule landed on schedule in Kazakhstan on Sunday with Yulia Peresild, Klim Shipenko, and Oleg Novitskiy aboard.

The capsule descended with a red-and-white striped parachute after entering Earth’s atmosphere.

Actress Peresild and film director Shipenko spent 12 days at the space station to film segments of a movie called "Challenge" in which a surgeon travels to the space station to save a crew member in need of an operation. Novitskiy will play the cosmonaut in the film.

After the landing, all three appeared healthy.

“I’m feeling a bit sad today. It seemed that 12 days would be a lot, but I did not want to leave when everything was over,” Peresild said on state TV.

Seven astronauts remain aboard the space station: Russia's Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov; Americans Mark Vande Hei, Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur; Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency; and Japan's Aki Hoshide.

