Russian filmmakers land after shooting movie in space

Two Russian filmmakers and a cosmonaut landed back on Earth after traveling to the International Space Station to shoot a movie.

The Soyuz space capsule landed on schedule in Kazakhstan on Sunday with Yulia Peresild, Klim Shipenko, and Oleg Novitskiy aboard.

The capsule descended with a red-and-white striped parachute after entering Earth’s atmosphere.

Actress Peresild and film director Shipenko spent 12 days at the space station to film segments of a movie called "Challenge" in which a surgeon travels to the space station to save a crew member in need of an operation. Novitskiy will play the cosmonaut in the film.

After the landing, all three appeared healthy.

“I’m feeling a bit sad today. It seemed that 12 days would be a lot, but I did not want to leave when everything was over,” Peresild said on state TV.

Seven astronauts remain aboard the space station: Russia's Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov; Americans Mark Vande Hei, Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur; Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency; and Japan's Aki Hoshide.