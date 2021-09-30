Author and futurist Tom Goodwin goes to Iceland to discover how the country’s unique natural environment and cutting-edge technologies like LEDs, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) are inspiring eco-innovations that tackle climate change and the global food crisis.

Tom discovers Vaxa Farms, a pesticide-free vertical farm that uses 100 per cent renewable energy to grow leafy veg in the cold Icelandic winter. Can this be a greener solution for feeding our growing population?

He also visits Vaxa Impact Nutrition, an ‘Energy-to-Feed’ (E2F) platform growing micro-algae, to see why this aquatic organism is hailed as the most sustainable crop in the world.

The last stop on Tom’s journey is to meet Carbfix, a company with an extraordinary technology that extracts CO2 emissions and turns them into stone, locking them away underground. Is this the game-changing solution to climate change we’ve all been waiting for?

Tom Goodwin, a writer and speaker about technology and the changing world, explores the future of design, art, money, mobility and more in The Edge, a video series exploring innovation and the people behind it all.