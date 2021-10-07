Author and futurist Tom Goodwin goes to Miami to discover what happens when emerging technologies like high-resolution screens, blockchain and NFTs collide with the world of art.

While stateside, Tom meets Marc Billings, the founder of Blackdove, a digital art platform that gives consumers the option to buy or rent thousands of works from artists in over 50 countries, to discuss how digital works are disrupting the art world.

Tom Goodwin, a writer and speaker about technology and the changing world, explores the future of design, art, money, mobility and more in The Edge, a video series on Euronews Next exploring innovation and the people behind it all.

