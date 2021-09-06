Euronews Debates | What's the future for personal cars?

The automotive world is undergoing a revolution, where electrification, new mobility trends and environmental awareness are driving cars into a whole new era.

Once seen as niche products, electric vehicles are now going mainstream, not least for their potential to curb oil use and greenhouse gas emissions.

Europe leads the way in new electric vehicles sales with an annual growth rate of 60% from 2016 to 2020 and a total market share of 10%, according to Pew Research Center.

Electrification will get a further boost in the context of the European Union's ambitious climate plans. The bloc's new climate package sets a target of reducing emissions from new cars by 55% by 2030, compared to 2021 levels. It also requires that all vehicles sold from 2035 be zero emissions. While alternatives exist, including renewable fuels, electric cars are currently the mainstream option aiming to fit the requirements.

As demand for electric cars increases, the charging infrastructure in cities will require a drastic expansion. Even the Netherlands, which boasts the most charging points per cars in Europe, merely has an average of 109 cars per charger, according to the German Association of the Automotive Industry.

The affordability of electric cars represents another challenge for many low and middle-income consumers. Data shows a new electric vehicle is typically 52% more expensive than an internal combustion-engined (ICE) car in the UK, and 54% more expensive in the Netherlands.

Autonomous driving is emerging as another trend of the future. While many of today's cars are already equipped with sophisticated drivers' assistance systems, the vehicles of tomorrow will be able to operate without a driver.

Autonomy requires greater connectivity, including the ability for cars to receive information on traffic or weather and communicate with other vehicles or infrastructure providers. As a result, the automotive industry is increasingly moving away from conventional manufacturing to become high-tech players providing IT-based solutions.

But personal cars alone will not solve tomorrow's mobility challenges. They are part and parcel of multi-modal mobility strategies that include, in addition to public transport, disruptive modes such as bike and car-sharing or ride-hailing services.

For young urbanites, private car ownership may no longer be seen as a necessity, nor as the status symbol it used to be for their parents. Yet while people living in big cities have a wide range of mobility options to choose from, those living in rural or peri-urban areas remain heavily dependent on their personal cars. Tailoring mobility policies to the needs of these different groups will be another key challenge of tomorrow.

Will the car of the future really be greener and safer? How can we ensure that the drive for sustainable cars does not leave some people behind? What are the challenges of electrification in terms of infrastructure, legislation and technology?

How can traditional car manufacturers compete in tomorrow's software-centered world? How can auto-makers differentiate themselves from their competitors as electrification goes mainstream?

And what is the right place of personal cars in multi-modal mobility strategies?

Euronews will put these questions and more to top industry figures and policy-makers on Tuesday, September 14 at 17.00 CEST.

Join us for an interactive debate on the future of cars and send us your questions, using the form below:

Loading…

Meet our panel