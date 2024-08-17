By Euronews with AP

France's Foreign Minister meets Egyptian counterpart in a diplomatic push for a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel.

French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné met with his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty, in Cairo on Saturday as part of intensified diplomatic efforts to secure an agreement between Israel and Hamas and to ease regional tensions.

Séjourné arrived in Cairo as the final stop of his regional tour, which included visits to Tel Aviv, the Palestinian Territories, and Beirut.

Cairo is set to host the next round of talks between Israel and Hamas, building on recent discussions in Doha that mediators have classed as promising.

"In Cairo, my regional tour ends after Beirut, Tel Aviv and the Palestinian territories. At each stage, I had discussions about the necessity of a cease-fire, putting an end to the suffering of the people in Gaza and releasing the hostages, including two Frenchmen,” Séjourné said following his meeting with Abdelatty.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister expressed optimism, stating that "if intentions are sincere and there is political will, a ceasefire can certainly be achieved."

French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne, left, listens to his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty during their talk at Tahrir palace in Cairo. Amr Nabil/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved

"There are still some gaps and challenges, but they are being addressed, and new ideas are being explored to bridge these differences," he added.

A US official said on Friday that the ceasefire deal proposed to both sides addresses all the gaps between Israel and Hamas.

In a sign of growing confidence, mediators have begun preparing for the implementation of the proposal even before it has been formally approved, according to the official, who spoke anonymously under White House guidelines.

The official also mentioned that an "implementation cell" is being set up in Cairo to manage logistics, such as the release of hostages, delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, and ensuring compliance with the agreement's terms.

However, Hamas expressed doubts about the proximity of an agreement, stating that the latest proposal differs significantly from an earlier version they had initially accepted.

The Israeli Prime Minister's office released a statement acknowledging the efforts of the US and other mediators to persuade Hamas to agree to a hostage release deal.

Both sides had agreed in principle to a plan announced by US President Joe Biden. However, Hamas has since suggested amendments, while Israel has sought clarifications, leading each side to accuse the other of jeopardising the deal.