How are Belgian vineyards adapting to climate change?

Winegrowers in Belgium's Walloon region are adapting their wine growing technique due to the growing threat of climate change.

At first glance, rising temperatures seem to favour the development of vineyards in a country famous for its beer — in 2023, 3.4 million litres of wine were produced in Belgium, an increase of 13 per cent on the previous year.

For a decade now, the number of vineyards in Belgium has been rising steadily as a result of climate change, according to Sébastien Doutreloup, a climatologist at the University of Liège.

For its help in improving wine production, climate change also brings with it a number of obstacles.

Climatic hazards

In Wallonia, near Dinant, Château Bon Baron is not immune to the vagaries of climate change.

"With climate change, it's not just a case of warmer weather, where you have more ripening of grapes. It's more about extremes, and extremes aren't good. Floods, rain, frost", Jeanette van der Steen, winemaker and owner of Château Bon Baron, said.

With increased temperatures as a result of global warming vines begin to bud earlier in the season and are then more vulnerable to spring frosts, she explains.

Another danger is the appearance of insects and diseases in the vines of northern Europe, which were previously more widespread in the south.

"There's an insect called drosophila suzukii. It started in the south of Europe. So at the time, the other countries further north weren't affected. But apparently the drosophila suzukii is moving further north every year and it has already arrived here in Belgium", warns Jeanette van der Steen.

Winegrowers adapt

Winegrowers are adapting by changing their techniques. For example, the owner of Château Bon Baron, who advocates for sustainable development, spreads clay on her vines to protect them from water and heat stress. She also thins out the leaves on the vines.

"When the leaves are thinned out, the vines are exposed to heat, cold, rain and wind. This creates a thicker skin, so there's less risk of insect attack and disease. The grapes are better protected against heat, for example", she explains.

Climate change is also making it more difficult to predict the start of the harvest.

When Jeannette Van der Steen started out as a winegrower in the 2000s, the harvest in Wallonia began in mid-October. Over years and increasing temperatures, it now starts in early September.

This year, it's still too early to tell according to the winemaker — who is keeping a close eye on the weather.