From its sprawling underground cellars to its gently rolling vineyards, Moldova’s wine regions have something for every oenophile. Our reporter Anca Ulea explores its culture and traditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moldova is a small country with a huge passion for wine and a winemaking tradition dating back millennia.

It has the highest concentration of vineyards of any country and is home to two of the world's biggest underground wine cellars.

In this episode of Explore, Euronews reporter Anca Ulea discovers the rich culture and scenic landscapes in Moldova’s most celebrated wine regions.

Hitching a ride on a train, she descends 100m underground to visit Cricova Winery's cellar, which houses Moldova's national collection of 1.3 million bottles from around the world.

Anca learns more about Cricova’s renowned sparkling wine, made using the French traditional method developed by monk Dom Perignon.

To get a bird's eye view of the fertile land that produces Moldova’s wine, she takes to the skies in a hot air balloon, flying over vineyards, hills and forests.

After exploring the 15th-century monastery carved into a mountainside at Orheiul Vechi, one of Moldova's most beloved natural sites, Anca tastes some Moldovan cuisine paired with wine at Chateau Vartely, an award-winning winery in Orhei.

Chateau Vartely is one of the forerunners in Moldova's new winemaking scene, embracing new technology to attract a younger generation of wine lovers.

Watch the full video by clicking on the player above.