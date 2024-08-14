EventsEventsPodcasts
Germany issues first arrest warrant over Nord Stream pipeline blasts - reports

The gas leak in the Baltic Sea from Nord Stream photographed from the Coast Guard's aircraft on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2022.
The gas leak in the Baltic Sea from Nord Stream photographed from the Coast Guard's aircraft on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2022. Copyright Swedish Coast Guard via AP, File
Copyright Swedish Coast Guard via AP, File
By Euronews with AP
Published on
Federal prosecutors have declined to comment on the investigation, which concerns explosions that damaged the pipelines in September 2022.

German prosecutors have issued a first arrest warrant in their investigation into the undersea explosions in 2022 that damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines between Russia and Germany, according to a media report.

German public broadcaster ARD, the daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung and the weekly Die Zeit said in a joint report published on Wednesday that federal prosecutors obtained an arrest warrant in June against a Ukrainian man believed to have resided until recently in Poland.

The reports, which did not cite sources, identified the man as Wolodymyr Z.

The federal prosecutor's office said it doesn't comment on media reports or arrest warrants.

Explosions on 26 September 2022 damaged the pipelines, which were built to carry Russian natural gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea.

The damage added to tensions over Moscow's war in Ukraine as European countries moved to wean themselves off Russian energy sources.

It remains a mystery who was responsible for the sabotage and investigators have been tight-lipped about their findings so far.

Swedish and Danish authorities closed their investigations in February, leaving the German prosecutors' case as the sole probe.

The blasts happened as Europe attempted to cut itself off from Russian energy sources following the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. They ruptured the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which was Russia's main natural gas supply route to Germany until Russia halted supplies at the end of August that year.

They also damaged the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which never entered service because Germany suspended its certification process shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine in February of that year.

Russia has accused the US of staging the explosions, a charge Washington denies. The pipelines were long a target of criticism by the US and some of its allies, who warned that they posed a risk to Europe's energy security by increasing dependence on Russian gas.

In March 2023, German media reported that a pro-Ukraine group was involved in the sabotage. Ukraine rejected suggestions it might have ordered the attack and German officials voiced caution over the accusation.

Officials said last year that investigators found traces of undersea explosives in samples taken from a yacht that was searched as part of the probe.

