Russia to shut down Nord Stream gas pipeline to Europe 'completely'

Russian gas giant Gazprom will completely shut down the Nord Stream pipeline, until a turbine is repaired - even though services were due to resume on Saturday after a maintenance operation.

In a statement, Gazprom said it had discovered "oil leaks" in the turbine during the maintenance tasks, and that "until the repair (...) the transport of gas via Nord Stream is completely suspended."

Gazprom said it had discovered the new problems during a technical inspection with representatives of the German group Siemens, which manufactured the turbine.

The Russian group reports the oil leak is affecting "cables connected to speed meters of a rotor." On Telegram, the group posted a photo showing cables surrounded by a brownish liquid.

Earlier in the day, the Kremlin said the operation of the Nord Stream pipeline was "threatened" by a shortage of spare parts due to sanctions targeting Moscow for its offensive in Ukraine.

Since the start of the Kremlin's military intervention in Ukraine in late February, Moscow has sharply reduced its gas supplies to Europeans in response to massive Western sanctions.

European countries, some of whom are heavily dependent on Russian gas, accuse the Kremlin of using it as a means of pressure, which Moscow refutes, citing technical problems caused by the sanctions or delays in payment.