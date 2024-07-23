EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
Services
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

Russia claims it has destroyed dozens of Ukrainian drones in Crimea

A missile being used in the Ukrainian war
A missile being used in the Ukrainian war Copyright AP/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service
Copyright AP/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service
By Sertac Aktan
Published on Updated
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

The attack reportedly targeted a crucial ferry crossing to the Russian-occupied peninsula.

ADVERTISEMENT

Russia claims its forces shot down 21 Ukrainian drones over occupied Crimea and the Black Sea on Tuesday.

Residents in the northern part of the region reported that they heard several explosions. The region’s governor, Veniamin Kondratyev, said the drones were attacking a ferry at the Port of Kavkaz in the Kerch Strait, but this has not yet been independently confirmed.

"Emergency services are on the scene. The fire is localised, there is no danger of its spreading," added Konratyev in his Telegram post, as reported by the Kyiv Independent.

The ferry crossing is a key connection between the occupied peninsula and mainland Russia.

Meanwhile, three children, two boys aged 14 and one aged 13, have been injured in an alleged Russian drone attack on a town in Dnipro Oblast.

The assault follows two days of shelling in Donetsk Oblast in which several houses were reportedly damaged.

The attacks come as Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba embarked on his first trip to China since the start of the Russian full-scale invasion in 2022.

Kuleba is set to meet with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, to discuss Beijing's role in helping to achieve peace and possible ways to put an end to Russian aggression, according to Ukraine's foreign ministry statement on Tuesday.

The pair last met at the Munich Security Conference earlier this year.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Mount Etna volcanic eruption closes Catania international airport

Olympics athletes arrive in Paris ahead of opening ceremony

At least 146 killed in mudslides in southern Ethiopia

Microdrones Ukraine war Russia-Ukraine invasion