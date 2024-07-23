Russia claims it has destroyed dozens of Ukrainian drones in Crimea

The attack reportedly targeted a crucial ferry crossing to the Russian-occupied peninsula.

Russia claims its forces shot down 21 Ukrainian drones over occupied Crimea and the Black Sea on Tuesday.

Residents in the northern part of the region reported that they heard several explosions. The region’s governor, Veniamin Kondratyev, said the drones were attacking a ferry at the Port of Kavkaz in the Kerch Strait, but this has not yet been independently confirmed.

"Emergency services are on the scene. The fire is localised, there is no danger of its spreading," added Konratyev in his Telegram post, as reported by the Kyiv Independent.

The ferry crossing is a key connection between the occupied peninsula and mainland Russia.

Meanwhile, three children, two boys aged 14 and one aged 13, have been injured in an alleged Russian drone attack on a town in Dnipro Oblast.

The assault follows two days of shelling in Donetsk Oblast in which several houses were reportedly damaged.

The attacks come as Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba embarked on his first trip to China since the start of the Russian full-scale invasion in 2022.

Kuleba is set to meet with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, to discuss Beijing's role in helping to achieve peace and possible ways to put an end to Russian aggression, according to Ukraine's foreign ministry statement on Tuesday.

The pair last met at the Munich Security Conference earlier this year.