Ukraine's energy sector working at 50% capacity compared to 2023

By Euronews with EBU

After regular Russian attacks, Ukraine is having to take massive amounts of power from neighbouring countries. In the last month alone, it has imported more energy than the whole of last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hall of the largest thermal power plant in western Ukraine, the location of which is undisclosed because of security reasons, resembles a repair shop. Instead of supervising the operation of the units, employees salvage every component that can still be used.

Before the war, it was one of the region's key power plants. Now it can only generate heat for the neighbouring village.

The Russian shelling is also putting enormous pressure on the entire energy network in Ukraine, as it is targeting not only production facilities but also, for example, substations and the power grid.

"The shelling of thermal power plants and larger nodal substations has a critical impact on the operation of the power system. Their goal is simple, no energy, no economy. They are making huge efforts to destroy the Ukrainian energy sector," said Serhey, Production Control Officer at the thermal power plant.

Workers repair damaged thermal power plant, one of the country's largest, recently destroyed by Russian missiles near Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 12, 2024. Andrii Marienko/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved

Ukraine is therefore unable to transfer energy from the west to the east smoothly. Very high voltage lines are being overloaded, and the authorities in the various regions are having to carry out shutdowns.

People are without power for several hours every day. Ukraine is therefore having to take massive amounts of power from neighbouring countries. In the last month alone, it has imported more energy than the whole of last year.

Because of attacks on energy sources such as thermal power stations, gas is becoming increasingly important in the country, and not only as a source of heat. And that's why Ukrainians across the country are still searching for new gas deposits and putting more and more gas wells into operation.

Ahead of winter, the Ukrainian government is encouraging authorities and businesses to buy large gas generators, but without major investment in new networks, these will only help locally.

EU say more energy support for Ukraine needed

On the other hand, Josep Borrell said that the next foreign minister meeting will be in Brussels not Budapest as a symbol that member states are critical of Hungary's stance on Ukraine.

He also said he asked ministers to provide more power generation capacities to Ukraine.

"Putin wants to put Ukraine into the darkness and the cold, and that is why the coming two or three months will be crucial, and we don't have time to wait before the winter arrives. I asked ministers to start mobilising now to provide more power generation capacities to Ukraine, contributing to the Ukrainian Energy Support Fund, which is also needed," said Josep Borrell, European Union foreign policy chief.