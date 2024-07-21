EventsEventsPodcasts
Torrential rain in northern Slovenia triggers landslides

Slovenia is hoping to prevent a repeat of the devastating floods of 2023, like those in Crna na Koroskem - pictured here
Slovenia is hoping to prevent a repeat of the devastating floods of 2023, like those in Crna na Koroskem - pictured here
By Euronews with EBU
Published on
Since Friday night, more than 230 weather-related incidents have been reported, mostly in northern regions.

After a prolonged spell of hot and dry weather, parts of Slovenia have been battered by storms and torrential rain.

In Kokra, a village in the north, people from three houses were evacuated after heavy rains caused a landslide on Saturday.

A bridge was also swept away in Kokra after the river there burst its banks and some local roads have become impassable.

Firefighters were forced to help move a group of Belgian scouts into a hotel after their camp by the river was swept away by the storm, according to Radio Slovenija.

At the Logar Valley in the north, a landslide blocked a road leading up to the Rinka waterfall, while two hikers also needed help descending the mountains, which surround the Logar Valley.

The heaviest rainfall was recorded in the Karavanke mountain range area, in the centre of the country, as well as in the Posavje region, Environment Agency meteorologist Jure Cedilnik told the Slovenian Press Agency.

In August 2023 Slovenia suffered its worst ever national disaster in August 2023 when rainfall triggered unprecedented flash flooding.

Most of the country - 183 of the 212 municipalities in Slovenia - was impacted.

The authorities have been working on a major flash flood plan designed to make Slovenia much more prepared to fight the intense rainfall, which is often associated with climate change.

Landslide Slovenia Slovenia politics Floods climate change Global warming and climate change