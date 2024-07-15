Fact-check: Italian football commentator is not Trump shooter

By Euronews

Social media users have wrongly identified Donald Trump's would-be assassin as an Italian sports writer after the former US president was shot at during a campaign rally on Saturday.

Screenshots have surfaced on social media that incorrectly state that police have arrested an individual known as "Mark Violets" for the attack on Donald Trump, which injured the presidential hopeful's right ear and killed a spectator.

The image features a photo of a man wearing a black hat and glasses, as well as a caption that states: "Butler Police Department confirms the arrest of Mark Violets, identified as the Trump shooter and a known antifa extremist."

"Before the attack, he uploaded a video on YouTube claiming 'justice was coming'," the caption reads.

The man in the image did not shoot Donald Trump Euronews

However, this isn't true: the man depicted is Italian sports writer and blogger Marco Violi, who runs a YouTube channel dedicated to football team AS Roma. "Mark Violets" is a clear attempt at translating his name into English.

The post on X, originally made by Moussolinho, an account known in Italy for sharing football-related but also far-right content, has been given a community note refuting the claim that Violi had anything to do with the attack.

Violi himself also posted a statement on his Instagram account in which he "categorically denies any involvement in the situation".

"The news stories circulating about me are totally baseless and are organised by a group of haters who have been ruining my life since 2018, even with stakeouts at my home, photos of my intercom and front door," he added. "Real stalkers."

The FBI has already formally identified Thomas Matthew Crooks as the man it believes shot Trump.

Agents shot Crooks dead after the assassination attempt, the agency said, refuting the post's claim that Trump's "shooter" had been arrested.