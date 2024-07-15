By Euronews

This week, Euronews takes you behind the scenes of a decisive plenary session establishing the new European leadership. Will MEPs reappoint Ursula von der Leyen as President of the European Commission? Will Roberta Metsola remain President of the Parliament? Follow the latest political developments.

The European Parliament’s newly-elected 720 lawmakers are converging on Strasbourg for their opening plenary.

There are two new far-right groups – the 25-strong Europe of Sovereign Nations, and the 84 MEPs of Patriots for Europe – who, alongside the European Conservatives and Reformists, now constitute more than a quarter of the chamber.

The centrist parties that have long held sway will be tested, as they take a series of critical decisions.

Maltese incumbent Roberta Metsola seems set to be straightforwardly re-appointed as Parliament President. The election of 14 vice-presidents, however, will test the centrists’ cordon sanitaire, with the Patriots also contending for a job.

MEPs are expected to debate support for war-torn Ukraine, after Viktor Orbán's self-proclaimed "peace mission" to China and Russia.

They have denied Orbán the chance to address the assembly, although a planned exchange of views with Council President Charles Michel – the pretext for keeping Orbán out – has now also apparently been scrapped.

The session will culminate in the hotly anticipated vote on whether Ursula von der Leyen should be confirmed as president of the European Commission for a second term.

How many of her own European People’s Party will abstain in the vote? Can she rely on support from allies in Socialists and the Liberals? Will the Greens' 53 MEPs decide she is the best chance they have to further their agenda?

Follow all the action from behind the scenes, and on the floor of the Parliament, here.