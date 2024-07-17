Von der Leyen's Commission has lost a controversial vaccines contracts transparency case on the eve of a crucial vote in the European Parliament to confirm her nomination as Commission President.

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) has today (17 July) annulled a European Commission decision to conceal certain parts of COVID vaccine contracts amid Von der Leyen’s efforts to gain support for re-election.

Back in October 2021, Green MEPs asked for access to the COVID-19 vaccine contracts negotiated by the Commission in order to know the terms and conditions of the agreements.

According to the group, the decision to take the case to the High Court came after months of correspondence with the European Commission asking for transparent access to the contracts, to which the executive only provided heavily redacted versions.

The ECJ has ruled today that the Commission did not give sufficient access to the purchase agreements and considers that the executive’s decision to publish only redacted versions of the contracts contains irregularities.

The ruling comes just one day before the European Parliament votes on Von der Leyen’s reappointment as Commission President.

Praised at first for negotiating the COVID vaccine contracts making them available in Europe, the spotlight was quickly overshadowed by the lack of transparency.

According to the Court, the Commission “did not demonstrate that wider access to those clauses would actually undermine the commercial interests of those undertakings”.

So far, the issue hasn't affected von der Leyen's candidacy as she quickly became the consensus nomination among the main political forces in the last mandate – EPP, S&D and Renew Europe.

This ruling, however, presents a dilemma for the Greens – who challenged the Commission’s redactions before the European Court of Justice. The Greens have been courted by von der Leyen in recent days as she seeks to shore up support for her nomination ahead of tomorrow’s vote.

“These contracts are about public health and it is in the public interest that the information they contain about the prices of doses, liability for side effects, delivery schedules and other essential information is as transparent as possible and accessible to the public,” said MEP Kim van Sparrentak in a press release after submitting the case application to the ECJ.

The decision can be appealed by the European Commission within two months.

This story is developing, and will be updated during the day.