Roberta Metsola is re-elected president of the European Parliament

The 720 Members of the European Parliament will be led by Roberta Metsola for the next two years and a half.

Roberta Metsola has been re-elected president of the European Parliament for the next two years and a half, marking the beginning of the 10th legislature in Strasbourg.

In a vote held on Tuesday morning, the 45-year-old Christian Democrat from Malta secured 562 votes in favour out of the 623 ballots cast by the newly-elected lawmakers, a comfortable victory that easily surpasses the necessary majority.

"With your support, I will continue to work tirelessly to bring people together. This must be a house that cannot be afraid to lead and to change," Metsola said in her pre-vote address, promising to foster an atmosphere of "debate" and "respect."

"This must be a strong Parliament in a strong Union," she went on. "We cannot accept that our role as parliamentarians is diluted."

Irene Montero, the symbolic challenger presented by the Left, obtained only 61 votes.

The result reflects Metsola's rising profile as a pragmatic leader willing and capable of working with forces across the political spectrum and cements her credentials as one of the most prominent figures in the centre-right European People's Party (EPP).

She was first elected in January 2022, following the sudden passing of her predecessor, David Sassoli. Her elevation was a breakthrough moment for Malta, which, as the smallest country in the EU, had never seen one of its citizens in such a high position.

Since then, Metsola has taken an active approach to her role as president, travelling across European capitals to deepen personal ties with heads of government and explain to citizens the Parliament's often misunderstood role.

The president won plaudits when she visited Kyiv in early April 2022 and gave a heartfelt endorsement of the war-torn nation's ambitions to join the bloc.

In December of that year, her leadership faced a gruelling test: the sudden explosion of the so-called Qatargate scandal, a cash-for-favours scandal involving several MEPs. Metsola reacted with an updated code of conduct to increase transparency and crack down on corruption.

"We need to stand up tall and ready," Metsola told lawmakers in Strasbourg. "This last mandate, we have learned that the future is anything but predictable."

"This must be a house that cannot be afraid to lead and to change. We have started but we are not yet finished," she added.

The president also called for a firm defence of the rule of law, continued support for Ukraine, sustainable peace in the Middle East, the simplification of bureaucracy and stronger protection of social rights. She also doubled down on the long-standing (and long-ignored) demand to empower the Parliament with a right of legislative initiative, currently held by the European Commission.

Metsola urged lawmakers to be vigilant and critical in their daily work but remain accountable and open, upholding the Parliament's integrity.

"My door will always remain open. Members will be treated fairly and with dignity," she said. "As president, you know that I am able to both stand up for our Parliament and build bridges across the political divide."