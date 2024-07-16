Donald Trump will act on Ukraine immediately after re-election as US president, Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán has warned EU member states in a letter seen by Euronews sent following his trips to Beijing, Moscow and Washington, touting a radical three-point shift of the policy towards the conflict.

In the letter, Orbán proposes engaging in high-level political talks with China to explore the modalities for a further peace conference on Ukraine, reopening direct diplomatic communication with Russia and launching a coordinated political offensive toward the Global South to regain its support.

In the 12 July letter, Orbán shares “a summary evaluation of my recent discussions with leaders of Ukraine, Russia, China, Türkiye, and President Donald J Trump” – controversial trips he undertook in the first two weeks of Hungary's EU presidency. These trips triggered reactions from the European Commission, which decided to effectively boycott events during the Hungarian presidency in retaliation.

Orbán expressed concerns regarding the current US political climate and its implications for European foreign policy, particularly concerning the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

According to Orbán, “the military conflict will radically escalate in the near future,” and the only three global players that could influence the developments are the EU, the US and China, with Türkiye playing a key role as a mediator between Ukraine and Russia.

Orbán noted that Trump, preoccupied with internal political matters, is expected to prioritise domestic issues over foreign policy during his campaign. Consequently, Orbán does not foresee any immediate peace initiatives from the US until after the election.

“I can, however, surely state that shortly after his election victory, he will not wait until his inauguration but will be ready to act as a peace broker immediately. He has detailed and well-founded plans for this,” Orbán asserted.

Orbán suggests that Trump's "likely" re-election would shift the financial dynamics between the US and EU regarding support for Ukraine, anticipating the EU's greater burden in the future.

The Hungarian prime minister slammed the EU's strategy, which he described as a mere replication of US policy, lacking sovereign and independent planning. “I propose discussing whether the continuation of this policy is rational in the future,” the letter read.

Orbán proposed that the EU seize the current opportunity to reconsider its approach. He advocated for efforts to decrease tensions, establish conditions for a ceasefire, and potentially initiate peace negotiations.

“In the current situation we can find a window of opportunity with a strong moral and rational basis to begin a new chapter in our policy,” he wrote, emphasising the need to decrease tensions, create conditions for a temporary ceasefire, or start peace negotiations.