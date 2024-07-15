Speculation about a boycott has been rife in Brussels since Orbán returned from his controversial visits to Moscow and Beijing.

The European Commission has decided to boycott Hungary's six-month presidency of the EU Council in response to Viktor Orbán's controversial trips to Moscow and Beijing, widely seen as an affront to the bloc's political unity.

During his Russian visit, Orbán met with President Vladimir Putin, a man wanted for war crimes, to discuss the war in Ukraine and, in the premier's words, "start a dialogue on the shortest road to peace." Days later, Russian troops bombed a children's hospital in Kyiv.

Separately, Orbán participated in an informal summit of the Organisation of Turkic States, which includes the "Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus" that only Turkey recognises, prompting fresh condemnation.

Speculation about a coordinated boycott has been rife in Brussels since then, with one diplomat telling Euronews the plan was to "make Orbán less visible."

The Commission's decision, taken by President Ursula von der Leyen, turns rumours into facts: Brussels will not engage with Budapest at the highest political level.

"In light of recent developments marking the start of the Hungarian Presidency, the President has decided that (the European Commission) will be represented at senior civil servant level only during informal meetings of the Council," the executive's chief spokesperson, Eric Mamer, announced on Monday evening.

Formal meetings, which take place in Brussels and Luxembourg, will not be affected as their organisation does not depend on the rotating presidency.

Mamer added that the traditional visit of the College of Commissioners to mark the beginning of a new rotating presidency "will not take place," meaning the 27-strong body will not travel to Budapest any time this year.

Hungary's presidency began on 1 July and is set to last until 31 December.