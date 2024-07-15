EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
Services
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

European Commission will boycott Hungarian presidency over Orbán's trips to Moscow and Beijing

Viktor Orbán's trips have proven extremely controversial.
Viktor Orbán's trips have proven extremely controversial. Copyright Thanassis Stavrakis/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
Copyright Thanassis Stavrakis/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Jorge Liboreiro
Published on
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button

Speculation about a boycott has been rife in Brussels since Orbán returned from his controversial visits to Moscow and Beijing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The European Commission has decided to boycott Hungary's six-month presidency of the EU Council in response to Viktor Orbán's controversial trips to Moscow and Beijing, widely seen as an affront to the bloc's political unity.

During his Russian visit, Orbán met with President Vladimir Putin, a man wanted for war crimes, to discuss the war in Ukraine and, in the premier's words, "start a dialogue on the shortest road to peace." Days later, Russian troops bombed a children's hospital in Kyiv.

Separately, Orbán participated in an informal summit of the Organisation of Turkic States, which includes the "Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus" that only Turkey recognises, prompting fresh condemnation.

Speculation about a coordinated boycott has been rife in Brussels since then, with one diplomat telling Euronews the plan was to "make Orbán less visible."

The Commission's decision, taken by President Ursula von der Leyen, turns rumours into facts: Brussels will not engage with Budapest at the highest political level.

"In light of recent developments marking the start of the Hungarian Presidency, the President has decided that (the European Commission) will be represented at senior civil servant level only during informal meetings of the Council," the executive's chief spokesperson, Eric Mamer, announced on Monday evening.

Formal meetings, which take place in Brussels and Luxembourg, will not be affected as their organisation does not depend on the rotating presidency.

Mamer added that the traditional visit of the College of Commissioners to mark the beginning of a new rotating presidency "will not take place," meaning the 27-strong body will not travel to Budapest any time this year.

Hungary's presidency began on 1 July and is set to last until 31 December.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

EU leaders seek to distance themselves from Orbán's meeting with Trump

Orbán's big Hungarian presidency speech blocked by European Parliament

Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán makes surprise China visit after trip to Russia

Hungary Russia European Commission EU Council Viktor Orbán Ursula von der Leyen