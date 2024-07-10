EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

Will Orbán face consequences for his trips? | Radio Schuman

Euronews
Euronews Copyright Euronews
Copyright Euronews
By Euronews
Published on Updated
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button

EU ambassadors will have a legal and political discussion during the Coreper meeting on Wednesday, 10 July, on the role of the Hungarian presidency in external relations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Which consequences will face Viktor Orban for his trips in Russia and China? EU ambassadors will discuss the role of the Hungarian presidency while dealing with third countries during a meeting in Coreper on Wednesday, 10 July.

A quick update about the European Parliament saga: how political groups are dividing position of powers and how much far-right parties are managing to obtain?

A look at salaries in Europe: what is the country where net incomes are higher?

Share this articleComments

You might also like

What role for far-right Patriots in the European Parliament? | Radio Schuman

Far-right Patriots group springs to third force in European Parliament

Poland's Law and Justice says no to Orbán's Patriots and stays with Meloni's group in EU Parliament

European Parliament Hungary EU Presidency Council of the European Union Viktor Orbán average salary