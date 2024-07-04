UK election results 2024: Who are tonight’s winners and losers?

Labour party heavily tipped to seize power form governing Conservatives, predicted to face a crushing defeat

ADVERTISEMENT

UK voters have four hours left to vote in the first UK general election since the country's formal exit from the European Union, in an election that has already been forecast - even by some governing Conservatives – as likely to result in a Labour victory.

Check here for the first results when the ballots close at 10pm UK time.

Will the Tories suffer a historic defeat? Might the Liberal Democrats claim as many seats the Conservatives in the new parliament? Which government ministers and high profile politicians will tumble as the votes come in?

What will the result mean in Scotland, where Labour is looking to snatch influence from a scandal-stricken Scottish National Party? In Northern Ireland, will a changing political picture affect the future of the province and its delicate position straddling UK and EU politics.

In the meantime follow all our coverage on the live blog.