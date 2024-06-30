EventsEventsPodcasts
Live. Snap parliamentary elections in France - Latest updates

People wait in a polling station to vote in the first round of the French parliamentary election, in Paris
People wait in a polling station to vote in the first round of the French parliamentary election, in Paris
By Romane Armangau
Published on Updated
After disappointing results for President Emmanuel Macron's party in the EU elections, France is back at the polls. Will the far-right make a breakthrough, or can Macron maintain his majority?

France is heading to the polls for the first round of the snap legislative elections today (30 June).  

A total of 49.5 million voters are eligible to elect 577 representatives in the National Assembly.  French President Emmanuel Macron stirred up a political storm following the poor performance of his party, Renaissance, in the European elections on 9 June.  

After a victory by National Rally, the far-right party led by Jordan Bardella and Marine Le Pen, Macron opted to dissolve the legislature to clarify voters’ will.  

Macron has considerable powers under the French constitution, but the lower house of Parliament also holds significant influence. A shift towards the right could lead to a period of “cohabitation”, with the centrist President forced to work alongside a far-right Prime Minister. 

Polling stations opened today at 8 am and will welcome voters until 6 pm in most French municipalities, or an hour or two later in larger cities. 

The results of the first round are expected at 8 pm. 

At the same time, candidates and politicians will leave the electoral silence period – they will be able to comment on the outcome of the elections, and on the path towards the second round on 7 July. 

 

