Turnout higher at mid-day than in previous French legislative election

Turnout is higher at mid-day than in the previous first round of French legislative election two years ago.

Turnout at 12pm on Sunday in the first round of the French legislative elections was 25.9%, according to interior ministry figures.

In comparison to the 2022 legislative elections at the same time, it was 18.43% - over 7 points lower.

The higher turnout suggests that voters feel this election is more important to them. It could put the French government in the hands of far-right parties for the first time since the Nazi era.

Three major political blocs are competing: the far-right National Rally, French President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist alliance and the New Popular Front coalition made up of centre-left, green and hard-left forces.

The two-round snap election is set to conclude on July 7 – with European financial markets, Western support for Ukraine and the French nuclear and military force all potentially being impacted by its results.

49.5 million registered voters will choose 577 members of the National Assembly, France’s lower house of Parliament.

President Macron called the snap election following the far-right National Rally’s success in the European Parliament elections in June.

First deputy elected in Polynesia

Polling stations opened in mainland France at 8am on Sunday, with the first polling projections expected by 8pm. Official results are expected later Sunday night.

Voters in French overseas territories cast their ballots on Saturday.

The first deputy of the new legislature in France has been elected in Polynesia: Moerani Fre'bault, a centre-right autonomist candidate, who won with 54% of the votes in the first round, according to the provisional results announced on Sunday by the High Commission. It is the first time that a native of the Marquesas Islands has entered the National Assembly.