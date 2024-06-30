EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

Turnout higher at mid-day than in previous French legislative election

A woman holds her child outside a voting station in Strasbourg, eastern France, Sunday, June 30, 2024 (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
A woman holds her child outside a voting station in Strasbourg, eastern France, Sunday, June 30, 2024 (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Copyright Jean-Francois Badias/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.
Copyright Jean-Francois Badias/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.
By David O'Sullivan with AP & EBU
Published on Updated
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

Turnout is higher at mid-day than in the previous first round of French legislative election two years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Turnout at 12pm on Sunday in the first round of the French legislative elections was 25.9%, according to interior ministry figures.

In comparison to the 2022 legislative elections at the same time, it was 18.43% - over 7 points lower.

The higher turnout suggests that voters feel this election is more important to them. It could put the French government in the hands of far-right parties for the first time since the Nazi era.  

Three major political blocs are competing: the far-right National Rally, French President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist alliance and the New Popular Front coalition made up of centre-left, green and hard-left forces. 

The two-round snap election is set to conclude on July 7 – with European financial markets, Western support for Ukraine and the French nuclear and military force all potentially being impacted by its results. 

49.5 million registered voters will choose 577 members of the National Assembly, France’s lower house of Parliament.  

President Macron called the snap election following the far-right National Rally’s success in the European Parliament elections in June. 

First deputy elected in Polynesia

Polling stations opened in mainland France at 8am on Sunday, with the first polling projections expected by 8pm. Official results are expected later Sunday night. 

Voters in French overseas territories cast their ballots on Saturday.

The first deputy of the new legislature in France has been elected in Polynesia: Moerani Fre'bault, a centre-right autonomist candidate, who won with 54% of the votes in the first round, according to the provisional results announced on Sunday by the High Commission. It is the first time that a native of the Marquesas Islands has entered the National Assembly. 

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Far-right leads in latest poll ahead of France's legislative elections

French leftist coalition hoping to be a block against far-right government

How the fall of Macron’s centrists has changed France’s political landscape

Marine Le Pen France 2024 French legislative election Emmanuel Macron