Rassemblement National is likely to secure around 33.5% of the vote according to an Ipsos poll, followed by the left wing New Popular Front at 28.1%. Will the far-right Rassemblement's political opponents now cooperate effectively?
Can National Rally secure a majority of seats in the next French parliament and deliver a far-right government with Jordan Bardella as prime minister? Euronews My Europe managing editor Alice Tidey told Radio Schuman from Paris how the other parties might manoeuvre in advance of the second round on Sunday (7 July). Can they cooperate to hold National Rally at bay?
We also explore Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s new far-right alliance, "Patriots for Europe," and its implications for the European Parliament.
We reveal the latest rankings for the world's top airlines, highlighting the best carriers for customer satisfaction, safety, and service.
