EU head of states will discuss who will lead the EU for the next five years, among other things, over dinner during an informal summit this evening

Who will lead the EU for the next five years? As EU leaders meet to chew the issue over dinner during an informal summit in Brussels a decision could emerge.

Who will likely be the next president of the European Commission, European Council and who will be the EU top diplomat? We spoke to Euronews reporter Mared Jones to find out what's on the cards.

We also talked about the Nature Restoration Law ahead of a critical discussion in Luxembourg today, where environment ministers are meeting to debate and potentially vote on the issue.

Despite the cloudy and rainy weather in Brussels, we know that you are already thinking about possible holiday destinations across Europe and beyond.

Today we propose alternative summer holiday ideas to Spain's famous Camino de Santiago.

