Moldova's President Maia Sandu wants to join European Union by 2030

Moldova's President Maia Sandu has expressed hope that her country will join the European Union before 2030.

Speaking to Moldova-1 public television on Thursday, Sandu said her wishes to join the 27-member bloc by the end of the decade are "very ambitious".

The EU accepted both Moldova and neighbouring Ukraine as membership candidates in June.

Sandu was elected Moldova's president in 2020 on her pro-European drive and pledge to root out corruption in the crisis-hit country.

Moldova has worked to ease its dependency on Russian gas as it deals with power cuts partly caused by Moscow's attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

The country has also faced recent protests over soaring inflation and a cost of living crisis.

Moldova's new economy minister Dumitru Alaiba has told Reuters that the government was mapping out reforms that would accelerate its accession to the EU.