Viktor Orban is to hold a press conference following his reelection for a fourth consecutive term as prime minister of Hungary.

scheduled for 14:00 CET

Orban and his nationalist-populist Fidesz party gathered more than 53% of the vote in Sunday's legislative election, securing another two-thirds "super-majority" in parliament.

The Hungarian leader, who loves to hate the EU, cheered his win with a taunt aimed at the bloc, telling his supporters on Sunday evening that their victory was "so big that you can see it from the moon, and you can certainly see it from Brussels."

Brussels was quick to pour cold water on his enthusiasm, with Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen announcing on Tuesday that she intends to trigger the rule of law conditionality mechanism that could see EU funds withheld from Hungary.

Von der Leyen said Brussels and Budapest have "not been able to find common ground" on how to tackle corruption in the country.

The timing of von der Leyen's announcement — shortly after what was seen as Orban's fiercest challenge yet with the opposition banding together behind a single candidate — suggests the Commission may have been hoping for a different outcome in the elections.

