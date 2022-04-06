Watch live: Hungary's Viktor Orban speaks to the press after election victoryComments
Viktor Orban is to hold a press conference following his reelection for a fourth consecutive term as prime minister of Hungary.
You can watch the conference, scheduled for 14:00 CET, in the video player above, or get a blow-by low recap in the live blog below.
Orban and his nationalist-populist Fidesz party gathered more than 53% of the vote in Sunday's legislative election, securing another two-thirds "super-majority" in parliament.
The Hungarian leader, who loves to hate the EU, cheered his win with a taunt aimed at the bloc, telling his supporters on Sunday evening that their victory was "so big that you can see it from the moon, and you can certainly see it from Brussels."
Brussels was quick to pour cold water on his enthusiasm, with Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen announcing on Tuesday that she intends to trigger the rule of law conditionality mechanism that could see EU funds withheld from Hungary.
Von der Leyen said Brussels and Budapest have "not been able to find common ground" on how to tackle corruption in the country.
The timing of von der Leyen's announcement — shortly after what was seen as Orban's fiercest challenge yet with the opposition banding together behind a single candidate — suggests the Commission may have been hoping for a different outcome in the elections.
EU to trigger rule of law conditionality mechanism
Ursula von der Leyen announced yesterday that the Commission has written to Hungary to inform them that they would trigger the mechanism which could see EU funds withheld from Budapest.
Her announcement was met with a round of applause in the European parliament where MEPs have been calling on the Commission to use the mechanism since it was approved by the bloc's top court in February.
German Green MEP, Rasmus Andresen, told Euronews, for instance, that it should have been used sooner:
"One of the reasons why Orbán is as strong as he is, is because many in Brussels had not learnt lessons in the past and actually supported him in the past and now we really need to speed up on issues like the rule of law mechanism, but also when it comes to other sanctions we can do against Hungary and Viktor Orbán," Andresen said.
Some MEPs have also called for the new regulation to be used against Poland, which has also curtailed its judiciary.
How the EU has been powerless to stop Hungary's democratic backsliding
Orban has repeatedly drawn the ire of Brussels with some of the reforms curtailing the independence of the judiciary, the media and civil society as well as for his attacks against the LGBTQI+ community and he has mostly gotten away with it.
That's because EU institutions have done too little too late, experts have told Euronews.
Key takeaways from the election
The war in Ukraine helped Orban and Fidesz: Orban, a longtime ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has insisted that Hungary remain neutral and maintain its close economic ties with Moscow, including continuing to import Russian gas and oil on favourable terms.
No end in sight for Hungary's scraps with Brussels: This result gives Orban, and his government, a strong mandate to say that Hungarians voted and want them to continue running the country the way they have been, especially when it comes to dealing with European institutions in Brussels.
Hungary's urban-rural divide looks as strong as ever: The results show that Hungary is still divided politically. In the capital Budapest, the six unified opposition parties won the biggest share of the vote. Fidesz dominated elsewhere in the country.
